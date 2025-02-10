Kathy Hilton Reveals Why She Feels 'Blessed' to Appear on 'RHOBH' With Sister Kyle Richards

When she's not hanging out with her girlfriends, the I Want To Be a Hilton alum spends quality time with her family, who keep her "grounded." Kathy is a grandmother to Paris' two kids, London and Phoenix, Nicky's daughters, Lily-Grace, Theodora, and son, Chasen, and Barron Hilton's kids, Milou, Caspian and Apollo.

"I have eight beautiful grandchildren. It’s been so much fun to start sharing our family traditions around birthdays and holidays," she says. "We had beautiful Bauble Christmas stockings made for each of them this year and seeing them filled brought me to tears. I love when the older ones FaceTime me and tell me about their days and the younger ones giggle when they see me. Watching my children with their children and seeing what great parents they are brings me so much joy."