BREAKING NEWS
Kathy Hilton Admits She Keeps 'a Couple' of Her Nude Photos in a Vault at the Bank in Shocking Confession

Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton revealed she keeps 'a couple' of nude photos in a bank vault during a recent episode of 'RHOBH.'

By:

Dec. 11 2024, Published 11:12 a.m. ET

Kathy Hilton has a unique way of preserving memories — especially when it comes to her nude photos!

In a recent episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on December 10, the reality star revealed to her sister Kyle Richards that she prefers giving hard copies of her sultry photoshoot to her husband, Rick Hilton, rather than sending them digitally.

Source: MEGA

Kathy Hilton revealed to her sister Kyle Richards that she keeps 'naked' photos of herself for her husband.

"We have a couple in the safe in the bank," Kathy said. "Caesar's palace in Las Vegas, they have those beds with the big mirror. Seriously, it's so s---."

Kyle was taken aback by the admission, joking, "Who puts their nude photos in a vault at the bank? I'm just picturing Kathy naked with fuzzy socks and a hat on."

Kathy and the Hilton & Hyland co-founder, who got married in 1979, share four children — Paris, 43, Nicky, 41, Barron, 35, and Conrad, 30.

Source: MEGA

The reality star shares four kids with Rick Hilton.

Aside from the sultry snaps, Kathy spilled the tea on other ways they keep their marriage spicy.

“We have not been away from each other for two weeks in [all our] years of marriage,” Kathy mentioned to People in a September interview.

“I don't think you go to bed without saying, ‘I love you,’ and giving each other a kiss and never in a fight or anything,” she added. “If you have had a disagreement, you always make up before you go to sleep and keep a little mystery and always keep it exciting and fun.”

Source: MEGA

The duo have 'not been away from each other for two weeks' throughout their entire marriage.

The couple even have a go-to date night spot.

"We go there once a week," she said to Page Six of The Cheesecake Factory. “All their food is good. Actually, you walk in there, and there are people. We love that! We don’t want to sit in a restaurant with nobody in the room."

“It’s local, it’s right there and fresh and busy all the time,” she continued.

Source: MEGA

The pair took a European trip for their 45th anniversary in November.

The pair recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary last month by traveling to Paris and London.

Source: @rickhilton7/Instagram

After their European getaway, the real estate mogul couldn't help but gush over his wife on Instagram.

"I had a lovely time celebrating our anniversary, which was even more exciting because my angel came down from heaven!" Rick wrote in the caption alongside a photo of Kathy on December 1.

