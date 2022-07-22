Are 'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Friendly Or Embroiled In A Sisterly Feud?

Just a sisterly spat!

Despite whispers that Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been going it, it seems that all is supposedly well between the siblings and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

During a special screening of their Bravo reality series on Wednesday, July 20, Hilton, 63, told Entertainment Tonight that although she said "some things that I should not have said” throughout the show’s 12th season, she and Richards, 53, are doing “great.”