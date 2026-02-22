or
Katie Bates' Husband Cheating Scandal Explained: What to Know About Travis Clark's Affair

katie bates husband travis clark cheating scandal explained
Source: @kgbates2000/Instagram

Katie Bates' husband, Travis Clark, said the affair was his 'failure' and his 'responsibility alone.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 22 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Katie Bates Announced Her Pregnancy Loss

katie bates husband travis clark cheating scandal explained
Source: @kgbates2000/Instagram

Katie Bates' husband, Travis Clark, revealed he cheated on her after announcing the couple's pregnancy loss.

The year has barely begun, yet it has already marked a difficult chapter for Katie Bates.

The Bringing Up Bates star announced she and her husband, Travis Clark, have suffered a pregnancy loss in an Instagram video posted on January 16.

"I will spend the rest of my life missing you 🪽," she captioned the post.

The clip featured Bates holding up a positive pregnancy test before preparing a surprise for Clark to share the good news. Halfway through the video, she was seen crying while lying in a hospital bed, telling someone, "I just lost my baby."

Travis Clark Revealed He Cheated on Katie Bates

katie bates husband travis clark cheating scandal explained
Source: @kgbates2000/Instagram

Katie Bates and Travis Clark wed in December 2021.

One day after Bates confirmed the couple lost their third baby, Clark took to his Instagram Stories to confess that he cheated on his wife and is seeking help.

"This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust," he admitted. "There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone. I know that words don't begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I've brought into her life, but I am truly sorry."

The musician apologized for "the pain, humiliation, and betrayal [he] caused [his] wife through [his] choices," adding, "I understand that an apology doesn't repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for. I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome."

"I ask for privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this in her own time," Clark concluded.

MORE ON:
Scandals

Katie Bates' Brother Shared a Message of Support

katie bates husband travis clark cheating scandal explained
Source: @kgbates2000/Instagram

Katie Bates and Travis Clark have two children together.

Katie's brother Lawson Bates appeared to reference Travis' admission in an Instagram Reel that read, "One day, someone might tell your kids… 'You're just like your dad.' Make sure it's a compliment, not an insult."

He shared a message of support in another post that featured his wife, Tiffany Bates, after she gave birth.

"@kgbates2000, I still can't believe you dropped everything at a moment's notice to come be with us and help document this huge life moment. It meant the world," he wrote on January 18.

Katie Bates Broke Her Silence Following Recent Events

katie bates husband travis clark cheating scandal explained
Source: @kgbates2000/Instagram

Katie Bates shared the statement on Instagram.

Katie addressed the miscarriage and Travis' infidelity in a lengthy Instagram statement on January 19.

"This is not how I imagined beginning this year or this new season of our lives," she began. "This has been an incredibly painful time for me and for our family. As many now know, our marriage has been deeply hurt and my trust has been broken."

According to the mom-of-two, Travis told her he felt how important it was "to publicly take accountability for what he has done" after "privately expressing deep regret and sorrow" for cheating on her.

"We are working through this privately, seeking counsel both together and individually as we try to determine the best path forward for our family," she continued. "I am also being supported by legal counsel. This is not a quick or easy process, and it is not one I am taking lightly."

Katie stressed they will approach every decision about their future "slowly and carefully" while keeping their children the highest priority.

"I realize that life has to go on even through hardships and difficult situations, and I appreciate your grace and understanding during this time," she concluded. "Thank you for your continued prayers, kindness, and compassion."

