Katie Price Slams Rumors That Missing Husband Search Is a 'Publicity Stunt': 'This Is Real'

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Katie Price is pushing back hard after online speculation suggested her emotional search for her husband might not be what it seems. The Celebrity Big Brother alum sparked concern this week after posting a series of updates claiming she hadn’t heard from her husband, Lee Andrews, who is based in Dubai, for several days.

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Source: @wesleeeandrews/Instagram Katie Price denied claims that her search for her husband is a publicity stunt.

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As the situation gained traction online, some users began questioning whether the public updates were staged. Price addressed those claims directly in a YouTube video, making it clear she was deeply frustrated by the accusations. "I want to make it clear again everyone: This is not a publicity stunt. This is real, and anyone who thinks that I'm part of this is disgusting," she said on Tuesday, May 19.

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Source: Katie Price/YouTube

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Source: @wesleeeandrews/Instagram The reality star said she has not heard from Lee Andrews and neither has his family.

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She went on to explain that neither she nor Andrews’ relatives have received any updates about his whereabouts. "None of his family have still heard anything from Lee. His dad's out in Dubai has heard nothing, and the rest of his family's in the U.K., and obviously me," she said. "We have reported him to the British embassy as a missing person; He's been reported in Dubai as a missing person. I just don't know what to say."

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Price also said the situation has left her extremely distressed as the search continues. Earlier updates shared on May 16 described what she believes happened shortly before he disappeared, including claims that he was on his way to the airport when contact suddenly stopped.

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Source: @wesleeeandrews/Instagram Katie Price claims he was last seen in a distressing FaceTime call before going silent.

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In that post, she wrote that Andrews had been traveling toward a border area near Dubai when he allegedly contacted her during an alarming moment. "He had a hood on and he said 'I've just been captured, arrested,' or whatever. I can't remember the exact word he said, but he had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and a hood, and he said, 'Look, they're coming back for me. They're coming back for me.' That is the last FaceTime call I had with him. And then his phone went dead at 10:03," she recalled.

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A source close to Price told The Sun on May 17: "Lee is officially a missing person now... Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried." The insider also addressed speculation online that the situation could be staged, insisting Price is "mortified" by people "calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she's absolutely not."

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Source: @wesleeeandrews/Instagram Authorities in both the U.K. and Dubai have reportedly been contacted.