Katie Stewart, Founder of Katie Stewart Wellness Inc., Uncovers Her Clean Skin Solution

Every human being is beautiful in their own way, and acne does not stop that. However, the mental toll it can have on a person is grueling—and Katie Stewart , a leading acne nutritionist, co-host of the podcast The Clear Skin Chronicles , and founder and owner of Katie Stewart Wellness Inc. , understands that burden. Stewart is a powerful force in the world of holistic acne clearing. As a Registered Holistic Nutritionist, she’s dedicated her life to empowering women to reclaim their confidence and achieve healthy, clear skin from the inside out. Recently, Stewart was named the winner of the 2024 Julie Daniluk Award , a Canadian Holistic Nutrition Award, which sheds light on her excellence in the field.

Anyone who has experienced acne understands how it can practically take over their life. The skin is such a vulnerable part of the body—you can cover up certain insecurities with clothing, but when it comes to the face, it’s nearly impossible.

The Clear Skin Solution, Stewart’s signature program, is a six-month virtual program with a personalized women-led “acne-clearing team” that supports each client throughout their journey. The team provides expert guidance, personalized care, and a safe, supportive environment every step of the way. Skin is such a sensitive subject, so Stewart feels it is important to have a strong team of coaches to help relieve any insecurities, answer questions, or just be a sounding board for a client’s issues. Her unique approach focuses on validating women’s concerns through active listening and taking every issue seriously.

She also states that she and The Clear Skin Solution have helped over 2,000 women regain control of their skin.

Stewart , like many others, fought her own journey with cystic acne for five years, “Not only did my cystic acne hurt my confidence, but it was also physically and emotionally painful. I knew I could not let it define my life. I decided to take matters into my own hands and build a platform to help other women going through the same issues, which is how The Clear Skin Solution came to be,” she explains.

External influences like poor dietary choices, chronic stress, medications, chemicals in personal care products, and environmental toxins can disrupt these systems, underscoring the need for a holistic strategy to restore balance.

Within the program, clients can expect to receive one-on-one consultations with their coaches and functional medicine tests to unlock the catalyst behind the acne. Stewart’s framework relies on the idea that acne-clearing must undergo an inside-out approach—it’s impossible to address breakouts on the outside without understanding the internal issues causing them. For example, gut microbiome imbalances, low digestive function, sluggish detoxification pathways, blood sugar dysregulation, and hormonal imbalances can all contribute to acne, highlighting the importance of addressing these internal imbalances.

Stewart’s program addresses these factors through her Five Acne-Clearing Pillars: gut health, detoxification, hormonal balance, emotional well-being, and nourishing skincare. Using functional medicine testing, personalized recommendations are created to target each client’s unique root causes.

●Gut Health: According to Stewart, “There is no cookie-cutter approach to acne,” since everybody is unique. Taking a deeper look into how the internal body functions helps identify potential acne-promoting factors like imbalanced stomach acid levels, bacterial overgrowth, yeast issues, or even leaky gut.

●Detoxification: Stewart and her team focus on gut health first to ensure proper digestion and colon function, creating a strong foundation for supporting the body’s detoxification pathways. Once gut health is optimized, they take a closer look at the liver, the body’s primary detox organ. Poor gut health can often overload the liver, leading to toxins entering the bloodstream and contributing to acne. This pillar also addresses the lymphatic system and kidney function, as both play key roles in supporting the body’s detoxification process.

●Hormonal Balance: Hormones like insulin (blood sugar) and cortisol play a significant role in acne development. For many clients, balancing gut health and optimizing detox pathways naturally supports hormonal regulation. However, in some cases, additional focus is needed to address specific sex hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and androgens. By bringing these hormones into balance, the body can function more harmoniously, promoting healthier skin and overall well-being.

●Emotional Well-being: What sets Stewart’s program apart is its emphasis on emotional well-being as a key pillar in addressing acne. Beyond just stress, factors like negative self-talk, unresolved past traumas, and overall mental health play a significant role in skin health. Stewart’s research and real-life client experiences highlight that emotional support is essential for progress, as these factors can heavily influence the body’s ability to regulate itself.

●Nourishing Skincare: Skincare is addressed alongside internal health, ensuring a holistic and balanced approach. Stewart’s on-staff esthetician focuses on rebuilding the skin barrier, which is essential for calming inflammation, maintaining hydration, and supporting the skin’s natural functions. Skincare recommendations are personalized to each client’s needs, addressing concerns like dryness, irritation, and redness in alignment with the internal work being done.