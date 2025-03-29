Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri Get Married Amid 'Bachelorette' Alum's Grueling Cancer Battle

In a candid chat with Us Weekly, Thurston, who confirmed the cancer has now spread to her liver, shared that her shocking cancer diagnosis compelled the couple to hasten their wedding plans.

"Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like," Thurston shared.

Thurston recounted a heartwarming moment between her and Arcuri, sharing: "One night he [Arcuri] said, 'I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow.' We flew our parents in from MI and WA. We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us."