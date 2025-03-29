Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri Get Married Amid 'Bachelorette' Alum's Grueling Cancer Battle
In an emotional twist to her love story, Katie Thurston has tied the knot with fiancé Jeff Arcuri just one month after revealing her b----- cancer diagnosis.
The beloved 34-year-old former Bachelorette star and her fiancé, 36, exchanged vows in a cozy backyard ceremony on March 22, showing the world that love conquers all, even in the face of challenges.
In a candid chat with Us Weekly, Thurston, who confirmed the cancer has now spread to her liver, shared that her shocking cancer diagnosis compelled the couple to hasten their wedding plans.
"Obviously, we were wanting to plan a wedding and there’s a lot of emotions that come in with chemo and the impact and the health and we don’t know what the next year looks like," Thurston shared.
Thurston recounted a heartwarming moment between her and Arcuri, sharing: "One night he [Arcuri] said, 'I want to show you that I still love you and that I’m here to stay. I’ll get married to you tomorrow.' We flew our parents in from MI and WA. We got our marriage license and a friend is just gonna marry us."
Arcuri also shared his thoughts on their journey, stating: "You would think it would cause more tribulation or problems between you, but it’s bonded us more than anything else, which is why we’re moving up the wedding a little bit. We’re getting married in two days."
Following the intimate affair, the newlyweds celebrated with their families at New York City’s Da Andrea, a local Italian gem.
The couple has plans to host a grander celebration once Thurston triumphs over cancer. "It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health... He is proving that he’s here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise," she said of her hubby.
"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife’s in there.' There's more power to that," Arcuri added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Now, Thurston is preparing to participate in the innovative I-Spy b----- cancer trial, which promises personalized treatment tailored to her tumor.
"Not sure on the order yet. My fertility will be impacted by chemo. I have an appointment with my fertility doctor to preserve my eggs [first],” she explained.
Thurston revealed her diagnosis on February 15, sharing her experiences through Instagram Stories. She previously found a benign cyst and assumed the lump she discovered later on was harmless — until it wasn’t.
She detailed: "I thought it was PMS or working out... My first lump (benign cyst) felt like a pea or marble [and] hard, unnatural, but didn’t cause me discomfort. The second felt larger."
Thurston, who underwent a thorough medical evaluation that revealed her cancer diagnosis, also discovered that she has no family history of b----- cancer and doesn’t carry the BRCA gene risk after a DNA test.