Who Is Katie Thurston? Everything to Know About 'The Bachelor' Alum Amid Her Cancer Battle

During The Bachelorette Season 17 finale, Thurston named Blake Moynes "The One."

She told the winner before the proposal, "I always thought you showed up late, but if there's anything I've learned during our journey together, it's that love shows up when it wants, regardless of time, tradition, expectations, and that's why we're standing right here in this very moment. You showed up exactly when you were meant to show up. I'll forever be thankful that you fought to be here."

Although Moynes appeared hesitant to pop the question, he ultimately got down on one knee and told Thurston, "I can't give you what you came here for because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world, and I'm excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward."

But shortly after her season ended, she called off their engagement and moved on with John Hersey. Her relationship with the bartender also fizzled out in the end.