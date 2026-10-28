Adult Star Katy Hollick Reveals Strict Mom's Surprising Reaction After Hiding Career From Her for a Year: 'I Wish This Had Existed in My Day'

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Katy Hollick kept her online career a secret from her strict mother for a year, fearing the truth would change their relationship. However, when the entertainer finally came clean, her mom's unexpected reaction brought them closer.

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Katy Hollick's Mom Had a Surprising Response

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick revealed her mom's shocking reaction to her career.

Hollick was already earning thousands of dollars from her adult content when she began worrying about how her mother would react to the news. The star, who lives in Tenerife, Spain, recalled overhearing her mom criticize influencers for making substantial amounts of money online. "I didn't tell her for about a year because I was really scared of what her reaction was going to be," she exclusively told OK!. Hollick remembered being at a restaurant when her mother questioned how influencers could earn $20,000 a month. At the time, Hollick was making around $10,000. "I was like, 'Yeah, really, really terrible, isn't it?'" she recalled. Eventually, Hollick decided to explain her business to her mother, including how she paid taxes on her earnings. Rather than being upset about her daughter's career, her mom was more concerned about how much of her income went to the government. "Then she was like, 'I wish this had existed in my day so that I could have done this,'" Hollick recalled. "My mum was really strict, so I was really surprised that she was cool with that."

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'We've Changed A Lot and Grown Together'

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick said opening up about her career brought her closer to her mother.

Opening up about her work meant Hollick no longer had to conceal such a significant part of her life from her mother. "I could be more honest about everything because otherwise I had to basically hide everything in my day-to-day life," she explained. "She still sees it more as modelling, but without your clothes," Hollick joked. Although her mom has opted not to tell extended family about her daughter's career, the performer said their relationship has grown stronger since the conversation. "We became much more close after I told her about OnlyF---. I was very scared of her judgment before," she said. "But we've changed a lot and grown together."

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Katy Hollick's Shares Her Money Concerns

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick is saving her earnings to help her mother enjoy a comfortable retirement.

Hollick's plans to help her mother retire comfortably come from watching her struggle financially after her parents' divorce. "Her pension's going to be very low, which is actually one of the things I was very worried about when I was doing a normal job," Holllick explained. "She didn't work when I was a kid. She looked after me and my brother and was married to my father, and only my father worked." She said her mother's retirement income might cover rent but leave little for anything else. Growing up around financial insecurity also shaped Hollick's own approach to money. "I've always had this worry like I'm never going to have enough, or like, you know, I need to be out there and be independent and be able to take care of myself," she shared with OK!.

Katy Hollick Is Saving to Buy Her Mom a Home

Source: KATY HOLLICK Katy Hollick hopes to buy her mom a home.