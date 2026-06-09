Katy Perry Calls Justin Trudeau the 'Love of Her Life' After Enduring the 'Hardest Year' Following Orlando Bloom Split
June 9 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Katy Perry is an open book when it comes to her feelings for Justin Trudeau.
The "Dark Horse" singer, 41, and former prime minister of Canada, 54, made their red carpet debut together when they attended the premiere of her new concert film, The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Monday, June 8.
Katy Perry Called Justin Trudeau the 'Love of Her Life'
During a Q&A after the film, the California native gushed over her new boyfriend, whom she was first spotted with in July 2025.
"Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world,” Perry told the audience as she reflected on her international Lifetimes Tour.
She continued, "I would say now at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love."
Katy Perry Said Justin Trudeau Was Her 'Anchor'
Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris was filmed in Paris in November 2025 and is set to hit theaters later this summer.
"Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that," Perry pointed out of the special concert. "I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite — I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now."
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Katy Perry Addressed Her 'Difficult' Year
The "California Gurls" artist also touched on the difficult year she endured in 2025, which included her split from longtime partner and baby daddy Orlando Bloom after nine years together.
"Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life and I went through a f---ton," she confessed. "And there were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself. And I got through it. I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire. And if you’re walking through h---, you keep going, because on the other side of h--- is definitely heaven."
Katy Perry Said She Was 'Different' Now
The "Firework" singer acknowledged her evolution over the years, telling her fans she was "different now."
"Your 20s are for emotions, your 30s are for sorting them and your 40s are for f------ not caring about them," she insisted.