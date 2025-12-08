Katy Perry and New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau 'Are Already in Love,' Body Language Expert Claims After Couple Posts Sweet Selfie

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry recently hard-launched her romance with Justin Trudeau by sharing photos with her beau in a recent social media post — and a body language expert revealed their pictures together are much more significant than just confirming their relationship. "Tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️," the singer captioned her Saturday, December 6, upload, which showed images from their time together overseas.

Katy Perry Posted a Selfie With Justin Trudeau

Source: @katyperry/instagram A body language expert noted that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's new selfie proves 'they're truly happy together.'

According to expert Inbaal Honigman, the stars' "cheek-to-cheek pose is very genuine," as it signifies "affection, closeness and intimacy." "It tells us that they haven’t just gotten together, but they’ve been building a connection over a period of time," she explained. "Their matching, toothy smiles say that they’re truly happy together. The fact that they smile the same way, representing a ‘mirroring’ tactic, where they copy each other’s gestures, suggesting that they’re emotionally aligned," the body language guru continued.

Source: @katyperry/instagram The expert said their poses hint 'they are already in love.'

Honigman also pointed to the black-and-white video Perry, 41, shared, which showed the former prime minister, 53, waiting for her reaction as she tried a new piece of sushi. "From the video clip, they look at each other’s eyes without gazing away. Their close and direct eye contact indicates honesty and openness with one another," she said. "Their eyes meet and it’s not an awkward surprise, but rather they’re used to it." "They’re comfortable with such an intimate connection," she insisted. "It would appear that they are already in love."

Their Signs Are Compatible

Honigman, who's also an astrology expert, dished on their sign compatibility as well. “Justin is a Capricorn, which is an Earth sign. Earth signs are loyal and stable in relationships, and step right into the love story with no ‘ifs’ or 'buts.' They’re dependable and love lasting relationships," she spilled. "Katy is a Scorpio, which is an emotional and intense water sign. They go by feelings, not facts. A Scorpio like Katy won’t ‘calculate’ compatibility but sense it in their hearts. They have to feel it to be in it. If the feelings go, then the Scorpio is gone. " Together, "this pairing suggests a connection that could get real, FAST," Honigman predicted. "If the chemistry’s there, neither of them is likely to tiptoe around it."

When Did the Stars Begin Dating?

Source: mega The lovebirds first sparked dating rumors in June.

The duo first sparked romance rumors when they were caught on a June dinner date in Canada while the mom-of-one performed there on her Lifetimes Tour. The next day, Trudeau was seen singing along and dancing in the crowd at her concert. After the outings went viral, an insider told a news outlet they decided to keep things more private, but by October, they were spotted making out on a yacht.

Source: mega The pop star co-parents a daughter with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.