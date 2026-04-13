Katy Perry Calls Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations 'Dangerous Reckless Lies' After Actress Files Police Report

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Katy Perry has denied the shocking sexual assault allegations Ruby Rose made against her. "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the singer's rep told an outlet on Monday, April 13. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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What Did Ruby Rose Say About Katy Perry?

Source: mega Katy Perry denied Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegation.

As OK! reported, the actress' comments came as Perry, 41, was going viral for her appearance in the crowd at Coachella 2026. Rose rolled her eyes at the situation, claiming the pop star sexually assaulted her "at a spice market" in Melbourne, Australia. "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," the Batwoman lead alleged on Instagram's Threads on Sunday, April 12.

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'I Kept it a Secret'

Source: mega The singer called Ruby Rose's allegations 'dangerous, reckless lies,' claiming the actress has made false accusations against other people.

"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," Rose, 40, explained. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Source: @rubyrose/threads Ruby Rose admitted she kept the alleged incident a secret because the pop star helped her get a U.S. visa.

"She is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing," she continued, possibly referring to the 41-year-old's hit "I Kissed a Girl" tune. "The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."

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The Actress Filed a Police Report

Source: @rubyrose/instagram The Australia native just filed a police report but acknowledged it may be past the statute of limitations.

Rose then decided to file a report, writing on social media, "I did it." "If any good witches, or spirit folk, feel so generous as to cast a few protective spells around me, it would be greatly appreciated. I said names inside the station that hold much more power than me and frankly, freak me out," she revealed. "I feel very relieved so far but have no expectations. I do however want to assure people that I am in no way suicidal, if you know what I mean. Nor do I take drugs, or have any health conditions."

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Source: mega The actress plans to share details about 'the process of reporting.'