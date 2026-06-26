NEWS Katy Perry Drops Easter Egg Filled Music Video as She Targets Ex Orlando Bloom Source: MEGA Katy Perry's 'Watch It Burn' music video is packed with Easter eggs that appear to reference Orlando Bloom. Ayesha Zafar June 26 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Katy Perry has us talking after dropping the music video for her new single, "Watch It Burn." The video, filled with Easter eggs, appears to reference ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. It follows a tough year and a comeback after the 2024 album "143" underperformed. In the track, the 41-year-old sings about moving on and leaving the past behind. "Tonight's the night, I light a match, throw it hard behind my back, gonna try to forgive and forget, light a cigarette, and watch it burn," she sings. The lyrics add, "I'm gonna get what I deserve, I'm sorry, I know that it hurts, Finally I put myself first."

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Source: YOUTUBE/@KATYPERRYVEVO Katy Perry transforms into a human-scorpion hybrid in the dramatic new video.

In the video, Perry plays a woman transformed into a human-scorpion hybrid. After escaping a hospital, she moves through a town, leaving chaos behind. Her scorpion tail smashes windows, damages cars, and sparks destruction across the city. The visuals mirror the lyrics as the story ends in a church, where her destructive powers disappear. She is carried to the altar by church members before being baptized, and the final shot shows her sitting quietly in the baptismal pool.

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Katy Perry’s ‘Watch It Burn’ Video Opens With a Wild Transformation Sequence

Source: YOUTUBE/@KATYPERRYVEVO Katy Perry's fiery newsstand scene appears to take aim at Orlando Bloom.

One scene in “Watch It Burn” has sparked speculation about Orlando Bloom. Perry breathes fire as a nearby newsstand bursts into flames. Fake magazine covers appear throughout the scene, including titles like Gaslight Magazine and Slop Times, with headlines such as “5 Ways to Weaponize Your Incompetence” and “What to Say to Drive Your Partner Crazy.” One cover also appears to mirror an old Details magazine shoot featuring Bloom, while a model named Jensen Turner seems to reference his Pirates of the Caribbean character, Will Turner. Elsewhere, an antique store called Time Will Tell is set on fire. Television screens nearby display the messages, "Don't Believe Everything You Hear" and "Read Between the Headlines."

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Katy Perry Opens Up About the Pain Behind 'Watch It Burn'

Source: MEGA The music video ends with Katy Perry's symbolic baptism inside a church.

The thirteen-time Grammy-nominated singer recently opened up about the emotions behind the song. While speaking with co-writer Justin Tranter on his "Unfamous" podcast, she said in "Watch It Burn," "I am wrestling with my darkness, but last year was pretty tough." She added, “I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be f----- angry about.” The hitmaker continued, "What I've done is I pushed it down, but I should be f----- angry. I'm allowed to be angry for a f**king moment."

Source: MEGA Katy Perry says she finally gave herself permission to feel angry during podcast.