Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Passionate St. Tropez PDA Reveals 'Power Struggle' Over Who's Really in Charge, Body Language Expert Claims

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's PDA-filled St. Tropez outing may have looked carefree, but a body language expert believes it hints at a deeper dynamic. Inbaal Honigman said their interactions suggest an ongoing "power struggle," with both appearing to take turns leading the relationship.

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Katy Perry 'Dominates' During the Couple's Passionate Kiss

Source: mega Inbaal Honigman claimed Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are locked in a 'power struggle.'

"Katy and Justin are involved in a power struggle, showing that each of them wants to manage the relationship in their own favorite way," she explained via Casino.org. Honigman pointed to the couple's steamy kiss as an example of Perry taking charge. "Katy pushes herself fully into Justin's body for a snog, her leg muscle flexing as she makes a stand," the expert said. "Katy is seen using physical force to create a powerful, cinematic kissing scene." She added that the pop star appeared completely confident in the moment. "She's expressing unabashed, compelling dominance over Justin, and he isn't resisting," Honigman continued. "He's in love and flattered to have her undivided attention." Meanwhile, the politician seemed content to let the singer set the tone. "Justin's hands circle her waist, gently, as he allows her to control this move," Honigman observed.

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Justin Trudeau 'Takes the Upper Hand' While Walking

Source: mega The body language expert said Justin Trudeau 'asserts his dominance' while the pair walk together.

While Perry appeared to lead during their kiss, Honigman said the dynamic changed as the couple continued their walk. "However, as the couple strolls on, Justin's hand covers Katy's, asserting his dominance in that moment," the expert claimed. "Strolling casually is more his scene, and he feels in charge when they do that," Honigman explained. "He takes the upper hand, physically and figuratively."

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The Couple Have Different Visions for Their Romance

Source: mega Honigman said Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau express love in different ways.

Ultimately, Honigman believes the video captures two people who express love in very different ways. "This short video emphasizes how Katy wants their relationship to be more s--- and demonstrative, and she's happy to take the lead," she said. "Justin, for his part, prefers their love story to be more straightforward and elegant," the body language expert concluded. "He's volunteering to take the lead if they do things his way."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Enjoy Romantic French Getaway

Source: mega Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen relaxing and soaking up the sun on their vacation.