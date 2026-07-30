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Bikini-Clad Katy Perry and Boyfriend Justin Trudeau Spotted on Luxe Vacation to St. Tropez: Photos

katy perry and justin trudeau vacation photos
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau enjoyed a beach getaway in St. Tropez as she wowed in a bikini.

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July 30 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appear to be enjoying some quality time together.

In photos obtained by OK!, the pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister were spotted spending a sunny day in St. Tropez, France, where they soaked up the Mediterranean weather during a luxurious beach outing. The outing marks one year after the pair was first romantically linked.

Perry showed off her toned figure in a chocolate-brown bikini top paired with a matching sheer sarong featuring a thigh-high slit. She completed the effortlessly chic look with oversized black sunglasses and carried a large woven straw tote as she walked along the dock.

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image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed enjoying a beach vacation together in St. Tropez, France.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were photographed enjoying a beach vacation together in St. Tropez, France.

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The "Firework" singer looked relaxed as she greeted fellow vacationers before making her way toward the water. In several photos, Perry was seen helping two young children wrapped in blue towels as they climbed out of the sea, showing her easygoing and caring side during the outing.

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image of Katy Perry wore a chic brown bikini and was seen helping two children as they climbed out of the Mediterranean Sea.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry wore a chic brown bikini and was seen helping two children as they climbed out of the Mediterranean Sea.

Trudeau kept his beachwear casual as the pair blended into the crowd while enjoying the glamorous French Riviera destination. The couple appeared comfortable together as they spent time on the dock before settling in to relax by the water.

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image of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry appeared relaxed as they spent time together on the dock and by the water.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry appeared relaxed as they spent time together on the dock and by the water.

Later, Perry was photographed soaking up the sunshine while adjusting her bikini and chatting with companions. She looked completely at ease as she embraced the laid-back vacation atmosphere.

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Orlando Bloom Enjoys a Beach Getaway With Luisa Laemmel

image of Orlando Bloom was also spotted vacationing in Italy with rumored girlfriend Luisa Laemmel after their romance reportedly began earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom was also spotted vacationing in Italy with rumored girlfriend Luisa Laemmel after their romance reportedly began earlier this year.

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Meanwhile, Perry's ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom was also seen vacationing with his new girlfriend, Luisa Laemmel, at Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, on Sunday, July 26.

Bloom, 49, and Laemmel, 28, wore minimal beachwear as they splashed in the Mediterranean Sea. Laemmel sported a black bikini, while Bloom showed off his fit physique in black swim trunks.

The pair also shared PDA moments while taking in the picturesque coastal views.

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image of The exes continue to prioritize coparenting daughter Daisy Dove following their 2025 split.
Source: MEGA

The exes continue to prioritize coparenting daughter Daisy Dove following their 2025 split.

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Bloom and Laemmel first sparked dating rumors in February when they were seen walking arm-in-arm at the Super Bowl in San Francisco.

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'Proper Little Family Unit'

image of The singer and Justin Trudeau have been publicly dating since late 2025.
Source: MEGA

The singer and Justin Trudeau have been publicly dating since late 2025.

Just one month later, a source told Page Six that the actor and model had been quietly growing closer.

"Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months,” the source claimed. "They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for a trip."

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Perry and Bloom Continue to Focus on Coparenting

image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau packed on the PDA while during their tropical outing in France.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau packed on the PDA while during their tropical outing in France.

Bloom's new romance comes about a year after his split from Perry. The former couple dated for nine years and got engaged in 2019 before ending their relationship in July 2025.

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image of The couple made their red carpet debut in June.
Source: MEGA

The couple made their red carpet debut in June.

They share daughter Daisy Dove and have remained committed to raising her together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," their joint statement released to Us Weekly read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

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