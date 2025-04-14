Katy Perry Kisses the Ground After Returning From Historic Flight to Outer Space: Watch
"E.T." singer Katy Perry is filled with gratitude — and kisses — after making it back home from her real-life extraterrestrial adventure.
The pop star, 40, touched down from outer space on Monday, April 14, and planted a peck on the ground after exiting Blue Origin’s Shepard rocket.
Perry — who was part of the first all-female mission — immediately jumped out of the rocket, dropped to her knees and gave the Texas desert a smooch.
"I feel super connected to love," she expressed to NBC with tears in her eyes about the historic trip, operated by Jeff Bezos' private space company. "I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch."
Perry became the first pop star to sing in space, belting out Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" up in the sky instead of her own space-inspired tune "E.T."
"I think that it's not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy in there. It’s about us," she explained. "It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."
Perry launched into space holding a daisy in honor of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, as the flower gave her power and meaning during her journey.
"Daisies are common flowers but they grow through any condition. They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls," she pointed out. "They are resilient. They are powerful. They are strong...flowers are, to me, God's smile, but it's also a reminder of our beautiful Earth...and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us, even in a simple daisy."
Despite the dozens of sold-out concerts she has played and awards she has won, the "Firework" singer said her outer space experience was "second to being a mom."
"That's why it was hard for me to go. That's all my love right there," she expressed. "I had to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me, and also my family, my daughter...I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness."
Perry knew she was destined for the journey because the capsule was named "Tortoise," which is what her mother calls her. She described the moment she took off as the "highest high" as she surrendered to the unknown.
The American Idol alum trained with a team of fellow influential women who joined her for her journey, including Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez.