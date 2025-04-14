NEWS Katy Perry Kisses the Ground After Returning From Historic Flight to Outer Space: Watch Source: MEGA Katy Perry hopped out of the rocket and went straight to kissing the ground with gratitude.

Article continues below advertisement

"E.T." singer Katy Perry is filled with gratitude — and kisses — after making it back home from her real-life extraterrestrial adventure. The pop star, 40, touched down from outer space on Monday, April 14, and planted a peck on the ground after exiting Blue Origin’s Shepard rocket.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry seemingly kisses the ground after returning from Space. pic.twitter.com/ugi07THOjC — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025 Source: @popbase/X Katy Perry hopped out of the rocket and went straight to kissing the ground with gratitude.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry — who was part of the first all-female mission — immediately jumped out of the rocket, dropped to her knees and gave the Texas desert a smooch. "I feel super connected to love," she expressed to NBC with tears in her eyes about the historic trip, operated by Jeff Bezos' private space company. "I think this experience has shown me you never know how much love is inside of you, how much love you have to give, and how loved you are until the day you launch."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Blue Origin Katy Perry was a part of the first all-female space mission.

Article continues below advertisement

Perry became the first pop star to sing in space, belting out Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" up in the sky instead of her own space-inspired tune "E.T." "I think that it's not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy in there. It’s about us," she explained. "It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry held a daisy in the rocket to honor her daughter named Daisy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Perry launched into space holding a daisy in honor of her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, as the flower gave her power and meaning during her journey. "Daisies are common flowers but they grow through any condition. They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls," she pointed out. "They are resilient. They are powerful. They are strong...flowers are, to me, God's smile, but it's also a reminder of our beautiful Earth...and the beautiful magic that is everywhere, all around us, even in a simple daisy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry became the first pop singer to sing in space.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the dozens of sold-out concerts she has played and awards she has won, the "Firework" singer said her outer space experience was "second to being a mom." "That's why it was hard for me to go. That's all my love right there," she expressed. "I had to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me, and also my family, my daughter...I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katy Perry sang 'What a Wonderful World' in space.