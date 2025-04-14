or
Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King Flaunt Their Figures in 'Flattering' Designer Space Suits Before Female Crew's Safe Landing: Photos

Photos of Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King were among an all-female crew to go to space on Monday, April 14.

April 14 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez and Gayle King safely landed in style!

The three celebrities were onboard Blue Origin's first all-female space flight on Monday, April 14, alongside NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, astronaut and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn.

katy perry lauren sanchez gayle king designer space suits safe photos
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez is the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Ahead of the groundbreaking trip, the brave ladies stepped into custom-made space suits designed by Monse.

While the outfits also make for a hot Halloween costume, Sánchez, 55, explained the form-fitting fabric was designed for reasons other than looking good.

"Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man" before being "tailored" to fit a women's body, the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos shared during an interview ahead of takeoff.

Sánchez ensured a bit of style was also incorporated into the blue ensembles, as the "flame-resistant stretch neoprene" suit even features a customizable option for a flared leg.

katy perry lauren sanchez gayle king designer space suits safe photos
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy, 4, watched her mom's space journey from the ground in Texas.

Thanks to a 3-D body scan each crew member participated in, the "elegant" suits perfectly fit their bodies while bringing "a little spice to space."

Admitting Sánchez's goal was to create something both "flattering and s---," the Emmy Award-winning journalist also ensured their functionality would allow for comfort and flexibility while embarking on the journey.

While trying on early prototypes of the design, Sánchez recalled: "I was stretching. I was doing a back bend. I was like, 'Okay, let’s make sure it doesn’t split up the back in space.'"

Two days before going to space, King, 70, shared a video to Instagram of herself trying on the suit for the very first time.

katy perry lauren sanchez gayle king designer space suits safe photos
Source: MEGA

The group of ladies was Blue Origin's first all-female space crew.

"I finally got to see the @blueorigin space suit for the very first time yesterday—things are getting real! Gotta hand it to @laurenwsanchez and @monsemaison who designed a suit that looks great on everyone! In the words of @katyperry: Functional, fashion and flare 🚀🚀🚀," she captioned a video of herself slipping into the curve-hugging fabric.

Meanwhile, Perry's 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, whom the pop star shares with Orlando Bloom, 48, was dressed in her own adorable astronaut costume while watching her mom head into space from Launch Site One in Texas.

After landing safely, Perry, 40, emerged from the capsule with a tiny daisy flower she brought into space with her to ensure her daughter remained right by her side in spirit.

Once back on the ground, the "California Gurls" singer told reporters: "This experience is second to being a mom."

katy perry lauren sanchez gayle king designer space suits safe photos
Source: MEGA

Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen and Kerianne Flynn flew to space with Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King.

She added: "That's why it was hard for me to go because that's all my love right there, and I have to surrender and trust that the universe is going to take care of me and protect me and also my family and daughter."

"I am full up from being able to get that gift of being a mom, and to go to space is incredible, and I wanted to model courage, worthiness and fearlessness," Perry — who kissed the ground upon landing — concluded.

The New York Times spoke to Sánchez about the designer space suits.

