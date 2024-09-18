or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > katy perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry Flaunts Her Figure in Thirst Traps From NYC Trip With Fiancé Orlando Bloom and Their Daughter Daisy: Photos

Photo of Katy Perry and a picture of Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom
Source: mega;@katyperry/instagram

The family-of-three had a ball in the Big Apple.

By:

Sept. 18 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Katy Perry made the streets of NYC her runway when she visited Manhattan with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

On Wednesday, September 18, the singer posted several Instagram photos from their trip, including a few that showed off her fit physique.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts figure thirst traps trip orlando bloom daughter daisy photos
Source: @katyperry/instagram

Katy Perry showed off her body in a few new Instagram selfies.

"Ate the whole 🍎 left no crumbs," the mom-of-one, 39, captioned the set, which started off with a selfie of Perry rocking a white tank top, white low-rise miniskirt, snakeskin boots and sunglasses.

The "Roar" crooner showed off her slim figure once again by snapping a picture while she rocked a cropped snakeskin halter top and matching miniskirt.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts figure thirst traps trip orlando bloom daughter daisy photos
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The singer was recently in New York City with fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove.

Article continues below advertisement

"All the looks KATY😍😍😍😍," one fan raved over her fashion choices in the comments section, while another person wrote, "Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

The bombshell also included a selfie with the British actor, 47, as they attended a show and a cute snap of their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, eating at The Plaza Hotel.

The family-of-three's adventures likely came a week prior, as Bloom and Perry attended the MTV VMAs in NYC on Wednesday, September 11.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts figure thirst traps trip orlando bloom daughter daisy photos
Source: @katyperry/instagram

The mom-of-one recently admitted that becoming a parent 'changed' her life for the better.

MORE ON:
katy perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Perry put on a showstopping performance that included some new tunes and a medley of her hits before the Lord of the Rings alum presented her with the Video Vanguard Award.

While introducing her, he mentioned the pop star by her real name, sharing, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates," he continued. "I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family."

"In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world," gushed the movie star. "She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see her reflected everywhere in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans."

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry flaunts figure thirst traps trip orlando bloom daughter daisy photos
Source: mega

The couple attended the 2024 MTV VMAs together and shared a kiss onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple kissed onstage before she reciprocated her man's kind words in her acceptance speech.

"Thank you to Orlando, for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes," she quipped, referring to her recent confession that she gets turned on by her partner cleaning the home.

The couple, who became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, also walked the red carpet together before the event began.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.