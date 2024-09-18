Katy Perry Flaunts Her Figure in Thirst Traps From NYC Trip With Fiancé Orlando Bloom and Their Daughter Daisy: Photos
Katy Perry made the streets of NYC her runway when she visited Manhattan with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
On Wednesday, September 18, the singer posted several Instagram photos from their trip, including a few that showed off her fit physique.
"Ate the whole 🍎 left no crumbs," the mom-of-one, 39, captioned the set, which started off with a selfie of Perry rocking a white tank top, white low-rise miniskirt, snakeskin boots and sunglasses.
The "Roar" crooner showed off her slim figure once again by snapping a picture while she rocked a cropped snakeskin halter top and matching miniskirt.
"All the looks KATY😍😍😍😍," one fan raved over her fashion choices in the comments section, while another person wrote, "Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."
The bombshell also included a selfie with the British actor, 47, as they attended a show and a cute snap of their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, eating at The Plaza Hotel.
The family-of-three's adventures likely came a week prior, as Bloom and Perry attended the MTV VMAs in NYC on Wednesday, September 11.
As OK! reported, Perry put on a showstopping performance that included some new tunes and a medley of her hits before the Lord of the Rings alum presented her with the Video Vanguard Award.
While introducing her, he mentioned the pop star by her real name, sharing, "You fell in love with her as Katy Perry. I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson."
"You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humor to every song she writes and music video she creates," he continued. "I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family."
"In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world," gushed the movie star. "She loves with her whole heart, and it’s kind of irresistible. I see her reflected everywhere in our home, in her love for her work, but especially in her love for her fans."
The couple kissed onstage before she reciprocated her man's kind words in her acceptance speech.
"Thank you to Orlando, for keeping me grounded, celebrated, and doing the dishes," she quipped, referring to her recent confession that she gets turned on by her partner cleaning the home.
The couple, who became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, also walked the red carpet together before the event began.