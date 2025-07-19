or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katy Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry's Butterfly Prop Nearly Plunges to the Ground During Tour: Watch the Scary Moment 

photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA;@popcrave/X

Katy Perry faced her second stage malfunction since kicking off her Lifetimes Tour.

By:

July 19 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry, 40, nearly fell from her flying butterfly prop mid-performance as it jolted from the ceiling, causing the artist’s body to leap through the air before landing back on top of the object.

Perry was flying above her audience at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, July 18, when she faced the near-catastrophic malfunction during her Lifetimes Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry's Stage Malfunction

Source: @popcrave/X

The singer was performing at the Chase Center when her flying stage prop malfunctioned.

Katy Perry Almost Plunges to the Ground During 'Roar'

katy perrys butterfly prop plunges ground tour watch moment
Source: mega

The star addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

“And you’re gonna hear me roar,” the entertainer continued to sing as she quickly adapted to the unexpected situation.

Although she appeared unfazed, Perry followed up with her fans after the show via her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of her facial expression as the prop nearly plunged to the ground. “Goodnight San Fran,” she captioned the image.

'She Handled That Very Well'

katy perry chase center stage prop malfunction
Source: mega

Fans agreed that Katy Perry handled the scary moment very well.

After a clip of the malfunction went viral on X, fans showed their support for her dynamite reaction and ability to continue her performance.

“I’m sorry that’s actually so scary, when will artists learn to not use these types of props?” questioned one.

“Honestly she handled that very well,” wrote another.

“You can’t say she didn’t manage it effectively,” agreed a third.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Her Astronaut Training Kicked in'

katy perry chase center stage prop malfunction watch
Source: mega

Social media users suggested the singer's trip to space helped her adapt to the flying object's malfunction.

Despite the potential severity of the incident, many social media users joked about Perry’s experience with flying to space in Jeff BezosBlue Origin mission in April, saying it helped her keep her cool during the nerve-wracking moment.

“She’s an astronaut… she’ll figure it out,” one sarcastically stated.

“Her astronaut training kicked in and was able to keep her calm and able to continue with the show. Mission accomplished,” said another.

“She thought she was going back to space for a second there,” joked a third.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Compare Katy Perry's Scary Moment to Beyoncé’s Recent Stage Malfunction

katy perry chase center stage prop malfunction watch scary moment
Source: mega

Beyoncé also faced a near-catastrophic fall during a performance in June.

Others expressed their concern for concertgoers underneath the flying prop, saying they could have been injured in the process as well. Even more fans recalled Beyoncé’s recent prop malfunction, where she, too, almost fell from her hanging car during a June performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

“Holy. Between this and Beyoncé, maybe tours gotta chill with this. Also, this was way scarier than Beyoncé’s. That sudden drop must have been crazy,” said one.

“I tell you, Final Destination is REAL, can’t tell me s---. First Beyoncé, now Katy, who’s next Drake? lmao,” added a second.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Almost Falls From Stage Prop in Australia

katy perry prop malfunction chase center
Source: mega

Katy Perry's flying sphere almost fell on top of her audience in June.

The “Hot N Cold” singer faced a similar situation in June during her performance at Australia’s Adelaide Entertainment Centre. While Perry was above the crowd in a geometric sphere, the prop aggressively tilted. Had her hands not been properly tied to the prop, she would have fallen through the sphere’s openings.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.