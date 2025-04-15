or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > jeff bezos
OK LogoPHOTOS

Blue Origin: Everything to Know About Jeff Bezos' Space Tech Company

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space technology company, made history on April 14 with all-female passengers aboard its New Shepard rocket.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

What to Know About Blue Origin's Early Years

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos established Blue Origin more than two decades ago.

In 2000, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created the space technology company, Blue Origin. Six years later, Goddard — its first true rocket named after Robert Goddard — marked its first successful flight as the company continuously worked on its New Shepard program, named after Alan Shepard.

Blue Origin expanded its operations when it established its two-stage orbital rocket, New Glenn, and started developing Blue Moon lunar landers.

"It's this generation's job to build a road to space, so that future generations can unleash their creativity," Bezos said, according to the company's About page.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Blue Origin's Mission?

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin's official website lists the company's mission objectives.

According to Blue Origin's official website, the company is "building a road to space for the benefit of Earth."

"Blue Origin means 'Earth.' We envision a future where millions of people will live and work in space with a single-minded purpose: to restore and sustain Earth, our blue origin," it declares.

Meanwhile, its mission objectives are to "radically reduce the cost of access to space, harness the vast resources of space and inspire and mobilize future generations."

The website adds, "As a human spaceflight company, safety underlies everything we do."

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Origin's New Shepard Suborbital Vehicle Once Suffered a Problem

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin conducted over 10 test flights on New Shepard before marking its first-ever manned mission.

In September 2022, the uncrewed Blue Origin NS-23 mission suffered an anomaly after an issue in the rocket's engine nozzle occurred before it reached an altitude of 30,000 feet. Around six months later, the company confirmed the direct cause of the mishap was "a thermo-structural failure of the engine nozzle."

"The resulting thrust misalignment properly triggered the Crew Capsule escape system, which functioned as designed throughout the flight," the update in March 2023 read. "The Crew Capsule and all payloads onboard landed safely and will be flown again."

It added, "All systems designed to protect public safety functioned as planned. There were no injuries. There was no damage to ground-based systems, and all debris was recovered in the designated hazard area."

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Origin's 2021 Human Flight Scored 4 Guinness World Records Titles

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin's 2021 mission was the company's first human flight.

MORE ON:
jeff bezos

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Blue Origin made history with its first human flight on July 20, 2021, which earned four Guinness World Records. The company's first crewed mission carried four people — Jeff, his brother Mark Bezos, aviator Wally Funk and Olivier Daemen — and crossed the Kármán line.

Following the trip, the Bezos brothers became the first siblings to go to space at the same time. Meanwhile, Wally, who was 82 years and 169 days old at the time, was named the oldest person to go to space.

The Guinness World Records also certified Olivier, who was 18 years and 334 days old during the flight, as the youngest person to travel to space.

In addition, the July 2021 mission became the first suborbital spacecraft to carry paying customers.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Origin Launched Its All-Female Mission

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

It became the New Shepard Rocket's 31st space mission and 11th crewed flight.

On April 14, Blue Origin's first all-female flight crew successfully completed the company's 11th human spaceflight for the New Shepard program. The six passengers included Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez.

Phil Joyce, the company's senior vice president for the New Shepard program, celebrated the successful mission in a statement on a blog post, which read, "What a privilege to witness this crew of trailblazers depart the capsule today. Each of these women is a storyteller who will use their voices — individually and together — to channel their life-changing experience today into creating lasting impact that will inspire people across our planet for generations. Thank you to this remarkable crew for uplifting so many on their historic journey toward the stars and back."

After the April 14 flight, New Shepard has officially flown 58 people to space, including four people who have been part of the missions twice.

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Is a Blue Origin Space Flight?

blue origin jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

William Shatner also flew as a guest on the New Shepard suborbital launch vehicle in October 2021.

While Blue Origin has yet to confirm the exact cost of a spaceflight ticket, The New York Times revealed Oliver's father, Joes Daemen, came in second place after he paid $28 million when the company auctioned off a seat on its first crewed flight in the summer of 2021.

After the all-female mission, Blue Origin spokesperson Bill Kircos told CNN that some passengers flew "free of charge," while others paid for their seats. William Shatner also flew as a guest on the New Shepard suborbital launch vehicle in October 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Blue Origin Space Flight Open to Anyone?

blue origin everything to know about jeff bezos space tech company
Source: MEGA

Blue Origin allows individuals to book their flight and 'purchase a window seat on a life-changing spaceflight.'

Blue Origin allows anyone to book a flight on the company's website through a reservation page. It does not provide the exact ticket prices of the seats, but it notes that a "fully refundable deposit" of $150,000 will be collected "to begin the order process."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.