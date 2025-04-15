Blue Origin: Everything to Know About Jeff Bezos' Space Tech Company

In 2000, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos created the space technology company, Blue Origin. Six years later, Goddard — its first true rocket named after Robert Goddard — marked its first successful flight as the company continuously worked on its New Shepard program, named after Alan Shepard.

Blue Origin expanded its operations when it established its two-stage orbital rocket, New Glenn, and started developing Blue Moon lunar landers.

"It's this generation's job to build a road to space, so that future generations can unleash their creativity," Bezos said, according to the company's About page.