Katya Karlova: A Healthy Balance Between Classy And Sexy in the Modeling World

It can sometimes be daunting for anyone to operate in the corporate world while pursuing a career in modeling, but Katya Karlova is doing just that, and successfully, too! With a Bachelor’s from UCLA and a Master’s from University College London, Katya is opting to challenge the status quo and define success on her terms.

One striking thing about Katya is her powerful, confident aura that belies her physical beauty. She's bold and down to earth and isn’t ashamed to admit she loves her body and she loves feeling sexy.

“Modeling was sort of like what helped me heal,” she says, “I like a balance between classy and sexy, modeling is what helped me to come out of my shell in a way that I really couldn't before.”