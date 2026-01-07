or
Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Curves in Racy New Year's Eve Dress: Hot Photos

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole kicked off 2026 by wearing a barely-there black dress.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kayla Nicole influencer and former long-term girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce, kicked off 2026 with a glamorous and attention-grabbing post.

The model, 34, shared a carousel on Instagram featuring her New Year’s Eve look, a sleek black dress with a deep neckline, low back and a dramatic high slit.

Image of Kayla Nicole posted in a black dress on New Years.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole posted in a black dress for New Year's Eve.

She paired the dress with silver stiletto heels and layered gold and diamond jewelry. Nicole also wore her hair in a short, layered bob.

In the post’s caption, she wrote: "2026 is the year of the horse. Fitting if you ask me."

Followers and peers were quick to react. WNBA star Angel Reese commented, “WHEW,” while former beauty queen Kamie Crawford wrote, “I beg your FINEST pardon???”

TV personality Malika Haqq also commented: "Beautiful.

Another fan added: "Kayla at this point we deserve a warning before you post!"

Others said, "Simply gorgeous," "I literally shouted!!!!!" and "Stunning."

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

The post's caption read: '2026 is the year of the horse. Fitting if you ask me.'

More Sultry Photos

Image of The model shared a carousel of pictures in her plunging, backless dress.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

The model shared a carousel of pictures in her plunging, backless dress.

The model previously sparked buzz after sharing bikini photos in which she proudly referred to her physique as “natural/organic,” prompting an outpouring of praise from fans applauding her honesty.

“Natural/organic/home grown body recipe over on @tribetherepe,” she wrote in the caption.

In one snap, Nicole stood sideways on the deck, calmly gazing out at the water, while another shot showed her seated and smiling brightly, highlighting her athletic build and natural glow.

Kayla Nicole

Image of Kayla Nicole often posts revealing pictures on Instagram.
Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

Kayla Nicole often posts revealing pictures on Instagram.

  • The carefree vacation photos wasted no time racking up thousands of likes, as fans rushed to the comments to show their support.

    • "Motivation," one fan wrote, while another added, "The real flex!! Natural is always in."

    "It’s giving Sports Illustrated," a third chimed in.

    "Queen of vacation," a fourth joked.

    Image of The model dated NFL star Travis Kelce for five years.
    Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

    The model dated NFL star Travis Kelce for five years.

    Relationship History

    Image of She recently said she doesn't want to be with another athlete.
    Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram

    She recently said she doesn't want to be with another athlete.

    Nicole dated Kelce on and off for five years before splitting in 2022. She recently shared that she’s no longer interested in being with another professional athlete.

    "I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes," Nicole explained during a November 25 appearance on Harry Jowsey's “Boyfriend Material” podcast, "but I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

    Still, the 34-year-old says she’s learned not to be too rigid, joking that having too many “non-negotiables” has landed her in hot water before.

    "I'm really just open," Nicole continued, adding with a laugh that "the bar is really in h--- these days."

