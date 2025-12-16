Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Flaunts Her Bum as She Boasts About Her 'Natural' Body: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole is embracing her curves!

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole shared bold bikini photos from a boat outing.

The media personality set social media buzzing after sharing a pair of sizzling bikini Instagram photos from a boat outing, where she proudly showed off her body while taking in stunning ocean views.

Rocking a teal string bikini topped off with a black cowboy hat, Nicole posed effortlessly against the railing as the sun dipped behind her. The angle gave fans a full look at her toned physique — including a clear shot of her bum — as she soaked up the moment. “Natural/organic/home grown body recipe over on @tribetherepe,” she wrote in the caption, making a subtle yet pointed statement about embracing her body just as it is.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram The star proudly highlighted her natural body in the caption.

In one snap, Nicole stood sideways on the deck, calmly gazing out at the water, while another shot showed her seated and smiling brightly, highlighting her athletic build and natural glow. The laid-back vacation pics quickly racked up thousands of likes, with fans rushing to the comments section to show her some love.

“Motivation 😍🔥,” one follower wrote, while another added, “The real flex!! Natural is always in 😍🔥.” “It’s giving Sports Illustrated 🔥,” a third chimed in. “Queen of vacation😂,” a fourth joked.

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram The starlet said she’s done dating professional athletes.

The post comes after the sports media personality, who dated Kelce from 2017 to 2022, opened up about her love life — and what she’s looking for now. She recently shared that she’s no longer interested in being with another professional athlete. "I keep saying I don't want to date any more athletes," Nicole explained during a November 25 appearance on Harry Jowsey's “Boyfriend Material” podcast, "but I'm down to date the owners of the teams."

Still, she’s trying not to box herself in too much. The 34-year-old joked that listing too many “non-negotiables” has landed her in “some trouble” before. "I'm really just open," Nicole continued, adding with a laugh that "the bar is really in h--- these days."

That said, the “Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole” podcast host does have a few non-negotiables she’s sticking to. "A job — can we start there?" she said. "You have work to do. You have something to do besides bugging me all day."

Source: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram Travis Kelce's ex shared what she is looking for in a partner.

While employment is important, Nicole admitted it’s not her top priority. "I'm more so invested in people's character and personality," she explained. "I used to have a very like detailed physical descriptors and career and no kids — all that stuff kind of goes out the window."