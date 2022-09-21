Kazumi Is A Household Name — Here’s Why

She explains that many people look down on women with a higher body count, adult content creators, and sex workers. The narrative of sex work as undesirable and sex workers as disposable victims is also heavily steeped in people’s perceptions, and adult content creation is rarely viewed as a valid occupation.

Kazumi is using her platforms to shed more light on adult content creation as she shows the public that all occupations are valid. No one should be shamed because of their sex life or the nature of their work.

You should also not let what others think or say about you stop you from getting what you want, says Kazumi. Kazumi has managed to build an empire as an independent adult content creator. She made her first million when she was 23. She is now 25, and her net worth is over four million. Kazumi has also invested in other projects and says that she is looking to join real estate.