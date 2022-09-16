Keeping Cannabidiol Extra Cool — Do You Need To Refrigerate CBD Oil?

Currently, there's a debate over whether it's beneficial to refrigerate CBD oils. While some customers argue refrigerated CBD stays fresher for longer, many manufacturers say there's no need to store your CBD in such a cold environment. However, sometimes it might make sense to keep your CBD "extra chill."

Generally speaking, you can safely store CBD oil in any cool and dry area of your home. However, if you're concerned about your CBD product's longevity, you could make extra space in your fridge for your hemp extract.