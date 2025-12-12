Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Enviable Abs in Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Keke Palmer cranked up the heat on Instagram after sharing a fresh batch of mirror selfies from her Bali getaway, putting her sculpted abs front and center.

In one of the photos, she rocked a tiny blue plaid string bikini with a wide-brim straw hat, giving full vacation energy as her toned stomach quickly became the star of the carousel.

Source: @keke/Instagram Keke Palmer showed off her abs during her Bali trip.

Another snap showed the Nope actress switching things up with a strapless printed top and a sheer black skirt, while a gold body chain emphasized just how snatched her waist really is. She kept her caption short and sweet, writing, “Just vibes!!! ✨.”

Other pics further revealed the Good Fortune star relaxing by the pool, showing bruises on her back that looked like they came from a Ventosa or cupping-style massage therapy session. She also shared a playful clip of herself biking through a quiet, farm-like path in bright orange cycling shorts.

Palmer’s bold post arrives just as Peacock dropped the trailer for its new mystery-comedy series, The ‘Burbs, starring Palmer and Jack Whitehall. The eight-episode season — a modern adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher film — is set to premiere all episodes on February 8. Palmer also serves as an executive producer on the project alongside Seth MacFarlane and Brian Grazer.

Source: @keke/Instagram The star posted bikini mirror selfies on Instagram.

The show takes place in present-day suburbia and follows a young couple who reluctantly move into the husband’s childhood home. Their quiet life quickly gets shaken up when a new neighbor appears across the street, reopening old secrets in the cul-de-sac and bringing dangerous new problems to the surface.

Earlier this year, Palmer opened up about how busy her life has been.

Source: @keke/Instagram Keke Palmer is starring in a new series called 'The ‘Burbs.'

“I think for the first 15 years of my career, all my travel was business. All of it. I never took a break. I never had a vacation, none of that,” Palmer told CNBC in May. “The last three, four years, my family and I have made it a point to vacation at least [one to two] times a year.”

Palmer has been working since age 9, and her parents even gave up their jobs and pensions so she could pursue acting — making her the family’s primary earner for more than 20 years.

Source: @keke/Instagram Keke Palmer has been the family breadwinner since childhood.

She told The Independent that taking on adult responsibilities as a child was “very, very stressful,” and the habits she discovered during that time stuck with her.