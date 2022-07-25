The former television host was not having the comparison, calling out how both she and the Euphoria star have had completely separate and amazing accomplishments.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer," she tweeted on Sunday, July 24.