One Of A Kind! Keke Palmer Slams Career Comparisons To Zendaya: 'I'm An Incomparable Talent'
There is no one that compares to Keke Palmer — and she won't even let you try to debunk that declaration! After social media users began to draw comparisons between the Nope star and her peer in the industry, Zendaya, Palmer was quick to shut them down.
The now viral tweet read: “I’d like someone to do a deep-drive [sic] on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”
KEKE PALMER'S ALLEGED EX DARIUS JACKSON CRYPTICALLY HINTS AT 'MISTAKES' & 'GROWTH' AS BREAK UP RUMORS RUN WILD
The former television host was not having the comparison, calling out how both she and the Euphoria star have had completely separate and amazing accomplishments.
“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer," she tweeted on Sunday, July 24.
"I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me," Palmer continued in another tweet.
FROM PLAYING CHARACTERS TO KEEPING IT REAL, KEKE PALMER REVEALS HER UNIQUE APPROACH TO SOCIAL MEDIA
There is no doubt that both ladies have done similar work throughout the years, however, while Palmer has taken on more comedies and live musical performances, Zendaya has leaned more into dramatic roles and action films.
As OK! previously reported, the True Jackson VP star knows how to stand up for herself and is never afraid to say exactly what is on her mind. Palmer recently opened up about an encounter with an unruly fan who would not take no for an answer after she asked for a photo.
"Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time…" she continued. "Goodluck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time. ♥️If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock."