'American Idol' Star Kellie Pickler's Husband Found Dead In Home
Country star Kellie Pickler's husband, Kyle Jacobs, was found dead in his Tennessee home on Friday afternoon, February 17. Law enforcement sources stated that it is currently believed he died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office," Nashville PD exclusively told Radar. "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."
According to a spokesperson for the department, the American Idol alum "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," but after both Pickler and her personal assistant "were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."
Along with local police, the Nashville Fire Department, a detective team and medical examiners were also among the officials at the scene.
Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011, five years after she rocketed to fame upon ranking sixth place in the hit singing competition. That same year, the Dancing with the Stars personality gushed about being in love with Jacobs, calling her songwriter husband a "blessing."
“He makes me feel so, so great about myself. I feel so beautiful when I’m with him. He always tells me he likes me better with no makeup on and sweatpants," she said per The Boot. "He makes me feel the most beautiful when I’m with him. As long as I’m healthy, then he is fine with whatever I wear."
"I’m glad that I let Kyle love me," she added at the time. "He is the greatest blessing in my life."
Neither Pickler nor her reps have commented publicly on Jacobs' tragic passing.
DailyMail was first to report the alleged suicide.
