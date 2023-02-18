'American Idol' Star Kellie Pickler's Husband Found Dead In Home

"Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office," Nashville PD exclusively told Radar. "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide."

According to a spokesperson for the department, the American Idol alum "awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him," but after both Pickler and her personal assistant "were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911."

Along with local police, the Nashville Fire Department, a detective team and medical examiners were also among the officials at the scene.