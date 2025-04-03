Kelly Bensimon Claims 'Real Housewives' Is 'in Crisis' as She Makes It Clear She Wants to Join 'RHONY' Again
Kelly Bensimon did not hold back regarding her feelings on where things stand with The Real Housewives franchise.
While her costar Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York City was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight during The Amateur premiere, Bensimon came over to talk, noting everyone wants to see Morgan again before making a bold assertion.
“Real Housewives is in serious crisis," she declared. “I would love to [return],” Bensimon reiterated. “We had so much fun.”
When Morgan was asked about the Bravo series, she stated, “I don’t really know about all these other shows. I never even really watched my own shows. I just know I miss the girls. I need to be with Luann [de Lesseps], with Dorinda [Medley], I miss Ramona [Singer]. I miss everybody. I wouldn’t even mind seeing Tinsley [Mortimer] to find out about her new family.” Morgan also confirmed she is “pitching” new comedic projects that are “very funny.”
As OK! reported on February 25, this is not the first time Bensimon has been vocal about wanting to return to the hit reality show.
“Everybody says I should be back on Housewives,” Bensimon told Page Six on February 24. “And I’m happy to do it with — not to be mean, but, like, not this cast. I sent a whole list to Andy [Cohen]. I was like: Here’s the mothership.”
Although she didn’t share the names she placed on the list, she confirmed there would be no previous stars from the franchise alongside her for the ride. She said the women she included “have these narratives, these divorces… but they’re all very New York.”
Aside from the current cast, which Bensimon clearly thinks is problematic, she shared what else the show can improve on. “My biggest criticism — and it’s been the same thing throughout since I was on — is that the ultimate character on the show is New York and we’re not seeing New York,” she said.
She said when viewers watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they see “all the glamor and the glitz and the gorgeousness” of the city, but they’re “not seeing that” part of the Big Apple.
After Season 13 of RHONY, Bravo overhauled their franchise, leading them to let go of the entire cast. They replaced them with a new group of women but, to date, they have not garnered the same ratings or fan reception the older cast had. There have been frequent calls on social media for the old cast to return, but Cohen insisted that will not happen.