Kelly Bensimon Wants to Return to 'RHONY' — But With an All New Cast

Aside from the current cast, which Bensimon clearly thinks is problematic, she shared what else the show can improve on. “My biggest criticism — and it’s been the same thing throughout since I was on — is that the ultimate character on the show is New York and we’re not seeing New York,” she said.

She said when viewers watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they see “all the glamor and the glitz and the gorgeousness” of the city, but they’re “not seeing that” part of the Big Apple.