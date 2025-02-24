or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > kelly bensimon
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kelly Bensimon Wants to Return to 'RHONY' — But With an All New Cast

Photo of Kelly Bensimon
Source: MEGA

Kelly Bensimon claimed she wants to return to 'RHONY' — but with an all new cast.

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 3:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New York City alum Kelly Bensimon is calling for a complete cast overhaul again — only this time, she wants to be the star of the show.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Bensimon
Source: MEGA

Kelly Bensimon said everyone wants her 'back on Housewives.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Everybody says I should be back on Housewives,” Bensimon told Page Six on February 24. “And I’m happy to do it with — not to be mean, but, like, not this cast. I sent a whole list to Andy [Cohen]. I was like: Here’s the mothership.” Although she didn’t dish specific names she placed on the list, she confirmed there would be no previous stars from the franchise alongside her for the ride. She said the women she included “have these narratives, these divorces… but they’re all very New York.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Racquel Chevremont, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan
Source: MEGA

Kelly Bensimon doesn't want to star on 'RHONY' with the current cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from the current cast, which Bensimon clearly thinks is problematic, she shared what else the show can improve on. “My biggest criticism — and it’s been the same thing throughout since I was on — is that the ultimate character on the show is New York and we’re not seeing New York,” she said.

She said when viewers watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they see “all the glamor and the glitz and the gorgeousness” of the city, but they’re “not seeing that” part of the Big Apple.

MORE ON:
kelly bensimon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley
Source: MEGA

Kelly Bensimon wouldn't be bringing any of her old castmates along for the ride if she returned to 'RHONY.'

Article continues below advertisement

Bensimon remains one of the most infamous stars to date, having taken part in the “Scary Island” episode during Season 3 of RHONY. In the episode, Bensimon got into it with Bethenny Frankel, accusing her of having knives on her tongue, trying to kill her and calling her Al Sharpton. While many suggested she had a breakdown, she insisted during the reunion it was a “breakthrough.”

After Season 13 of RHONY, Bravo overhauled their franchise, leading them to let go of the entire cast. They replaced them with a new group of women but, to date, they have not garnered the same ratings or fan reception the older cast had. There have been frequent calls on social media for the old cast to return, but Cohen insisted that will not happen.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Bensimon
Source: MEGA

Kelly Bensimon took part in one of the most infamous episodes of 'Housewives': 'Scary Island.'

Bravo’s hit show Vanderpump Rules is currently going through a similar change to RHONY, as Bravo announced in November 2024 the entire cast was going to be let go and replaced with new people. “What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again," executive producer Alex Baskin stated at the time. "With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.