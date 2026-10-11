Kelly Clarkson Blasts Brooklyn Store for Giving Her the 'Pretty Woman' Treatment: 'You're an Idiot'
Oct. 11 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson shamed a Brooklyn store on social media for treating her like Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman character, Vivian Ward.
The American Idol alum, 44, took to X on Saturday, October 10, to call out a store named Art of Play, which is located in the New York City borough.
Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About the Rude Incident on X
"Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy," Clarkson began her rant.
"[I] literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude," she rolled her eyes.
"You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎," the "Behind These Hazel Eyes" singer added.
Fans quickly replied to her tweet and came to her defense after the eyebrow-raising incident.
"People saying 'maybe he didn’t know who Kelly Clarkson was' are missing the point that they should be treating their customers like everyone is Kelly Clarkson," one person wrote on X.
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Kelly Clarkson's Followers Defended Her Reaction to the Heated Moment
"Wow! Imagine not knowing THE Kelly Clarkson,” someone penned, with another chiming in: “Glad he didn’t waste your time. Unfortunately for him, he’s about to have a lot of free time.”
A different user interjected: "Met Kelly before. One of the nicest and most humble people on the planet and treated all of us on the staff with respect and kindness. If she’s mad at you, you likely deserved it. If you were rude to her, you are likely a s----- person."
"If Kelly Clarkson is calling your a-- out it had to have been BAD," someone said.
Julia Roberts Portrayed Vivian Ward in 1990's 'Pretty Woman'
Many of the talk show host's followers made the same comparison to the hit 1990 romantic comedy film.
In one Pretty Woman scene, Roberts' Vivian — a Hollywood escort who falls in love with Richard Gere’s Edward Lewis — decides to go shopping on Beverly Hills' famed Rodeo Drive.
While attempting to peruse the clothing racks in one store, Vivian isn't treated well and is turned away by a rude employee due to the way she's dressed.
However, once the film progresses, Vivian returns to the shop, looking classy and refined while carrying large boutique bags. She then marches up to the same worker who previously snubbed her and famously tells her: “Big mistake. Big. Huge.”