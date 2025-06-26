Kelly Clarkson Gets Caught Awkwardly Staring at Allison Williams' Botox: 'I See a Bit of a Line!'
Kelly Clarkson has wandering eyes.
The talk show host, 43, got called out for awkwardly glancing up at Allison Williams' forehead botox during the Tuesday, June 24, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
The M3GAN 2.0 star explained topics she discusses on her "Landlines" podcast, including "aging and hormones and Botox." As soon as she mentioned plastic surgery, Clarkson looked at her head, which did not go unnoticed.
"You looked at my forehead. There's Botox in there," Williams declared, commending her for being "so subtle."
Clarkson cracked up so hard that she fell on the floor.
"Because you said 'Botox,' I said, 'Oh.' It doesn't look, I see a little bit of a line, so I didn't know if you did or not," the "Stronger" singer clarified.
Allison Williams' Son Reacts to Her Botox
The actress proceeded to share how her 3-year-old son, Arlo, has adapted to his mom's new face.
"Right after I had Arlo and was done b-----feeding was also the time when all the human and facial emotion books came into his life..." she explained. "I finally was like, 'Ugh, finally, I can get Botox again.' I hated all these human, beautiful signs of getting older on my face. I wanted it all to just chill out for a little bit. So I got the Botox, and he's like, 'Mama's sad.' I was like, 'Uh oh. It's all going to look the same.'"
Williams said she does not get Botox while she's filming so that she can effectively portray characters' emotions on her face.
Does Kelly Clarkson Want Plastic Surgery?
Meanwhile, Clarkson is "afraid" to go under the needle.
"Me too, I'm afraid of stuff, too, which is why my vanity is so powerful, it can overpower [it]...the force is very strong with me," the Girls alum joked.
Allison Williams Details Her Plastic Surgery
During the June 24 episode of the "Death, S-- & Money" podcast, Williams further shed light on her aesthetic procedures.
"I like my face. I like the way it looks, and I'd like it to stay that way. When I'm not shooting, I freeze the f--- out of it," she said bluntly. "There's some things with my aging face that I'm comfortable with, like the little lines that are evidence of smiles. But drooping eyelids...once I get the courage in like five or 10 years, I'm going to get an upper bleph [a blepharoplasty]."
However, the goal is never to alter her face to the point where she looks unrecognizable, since she doesn't "want to look like anyone else" or a "version of [herself] that never existed."