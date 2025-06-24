or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About Getting 'M3GAN'-Inspired Bangs After Dramatic Bob Haircut

Photo of Jenna Bush Hager and M3GAN
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram/Universal Pictures/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager may have another haircut in the works — this time, inspired by the horror movie 'M3GAN.'

By:

June 24 2025, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager is already thinking about her next haircut.

The talk show host, 43, teased getting bangs inspired by robot doll M3GAN during the Tuesday, June 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Might Want to Switch Up Her Hair Again

jenna bush hager jokes getting mgan inspired bangs after dramatic bob
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends

Allison Williams encouraged Jenna Bush Hager to get bangs.

In M3GAN 2.0, the title character has a bob, similar to Bush Hager's viral hairstyle.

"I just want to talk to you about your options, because you now are in a world where you and Leslie Bibb, 'Leslie Bob,' have options. You could do a bang," guest star and M3GAN 2.0 actress Allison Williams suggested.

"If I did bangs like M3GAN, would I act like M3GAN, because if that's the case, I don't know if I'm into it," Bush Hager asked hesitantly.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

M3GAN has a new haircut in 'M3GAN 2.0.'

Article continues below advertisement

jenna bush hager jokes getting mgan inspired bangs after dramatic bob
Source: TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager might want to get bangs.

Guest co-host Niecey Nash expressed how the hairstyle can make someone age backward, prompting the mom-of-three to stifle a laugh.

"You're losing a lot of the age-showing real estate on your face, so it is flattering. That's why M3GAN is doing it. [But] she has flawless skin," Williams explained.

Bush Hager gradually warmed up to the idea and agreed that "M3GAN looks great."

"I want her doctor!" Williams joked.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager caught up with Allison Williams from 'M3GAN 2.0.'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager's Live Bob Haircut

jenna bush hager jokes getting mgan inspired bangs after dramatic bob
Source: TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager's bob broke the internet.

During the Monday, June 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host got a shoulder-length chop inspired by Bibb's signature hairdo from The White Lotus. Fans watched on from outside a window as celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan chopped her locks live.

"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Bush Hager said as people outdoors shook their heads. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"

Bibb cheered on her friend throughout the process as she clutched her strands in her hand.

"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," she exclaimed.

Nonetheless, Bush Hager remained skeptical.

"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" Bush Hager asked before attempting to calm herself down. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."

jenna bush hager jokes getting mgan inspired bangs after dramatic bob
Source: TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager got a hairdo inspired by Leslie Bibb.

When she revealed the final look on June 17, she admitted she felt "a little strange" copying the actress, comparing her behavior to the film Single White Female.

"You don’t look strange. You look s--- and powerful and glamorous," Bibb reassured her.

Bush Hager's children weren't happy with their mom's shocking switch-up and yelled at her, "I don’t like it!" and "Why would you do that?" However, her husband, Henry Chase Hager, loved it and gushed, "D---, that's hot."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.