Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About Getting 'M3GAN'-Inspired Bangs After Dramatic Bob Haircut

During the Monday, June 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the host got a shoulder-length chop inspired by Bibb's signature hairdo from The White Lotus. Fans watched on from outside a window as celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan chopped her locks live.

"Okay, you're giving me a blunt haircut," Bush Hager said as people outdoors shook their heads. "Oh my gosh, they're telling me not to do it!"

Bibb cheered on her friend throughout the process as she clutched her strands in her hand.

"You are such a bada--. You're so cool. You're so cool. I love this," she exclaimed.

Nonetheless, Bush Hager remained skeptical.

"Woah, that's so short! Is it going to be that short the whole way?" Bush Hager asked before attempting to calm herself down. "Chill out. Take a deep breath."