Kelly Clarkson's Dating History: 5 Men She Was With — From Justin Guarini to Brandon Blackstock

kelly clarkson and brandon blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson kept her relationships private before dating and marrying Brandon Blackstock. Here are the known romances she had over the years.

By:

Jan. 8 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Justin Guarini

justin guarini
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini offered different comments regarding their reported relationship.

In 2015, Kelly Clarkson confirmed she had a brief fling with her American Idol runner-up, Justin Guarini, though she clarified it did not happen while they were at the show. The duo eventually worked together in From Justin to Kelly, where fans assumed the romance started.

On the other hand, Guarini commented on the dating buzz in 2012.

"Yeah, there was a rumor, definitely. We've just always been such good friends," he told Yahoo Music. "Um, man, it was weird. She was like my sister on the show, and then you know, we made a movie together. … I'd say, we had a good time. Yeah."

The pair reunited in January when Guarini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Graham Colton

graham colton
Source: MEGA

Graham Colton released his digital album 'Inside Out' in 2020.

Clarkson met her next beau when The Graham Colton Band performed for her Breakaway and Hazel Eyes Tour. The group's member, Graham Colton, pursued and started dating her in 2015, but their relationship lasted only six months.

Despite their split, the "Because of You" singer has nothing but kind words for her ex.

"He will always be one of my best friends. I'm not sad, really, because our relationship made me believe in love again," she told Bravo.

David Hodges

david hodges
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson was not very fond of David Hodges.

Clarkson and David Hodges briefly dated in the 2000s. While there is little information about their relationship, she revealed in her 2007 interview with Blender Magazine that she "didn't like the guy."

Meanwhile, Hodges hinted at their past connection when he commented on Clarkson's song.

"I gotta say, kelly clarkson's 'already gone' is a great song. It's been in my head all day," he posted on X.

Ryan Key

ryan key
Source: MEGA

Ryan Key started his musical career in 1997.

Multiple news outlets said Clarkson and Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key dated in 2006. The pair never spoke about the buzz until it died down completely.

Brandon Blackstock

kelly clarkson and brandon blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married for nearly seven years before calling it quits.

Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock first met in May 2006 at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards

Their relationship later bloomed when they started dating in 2011.

Blackstock proposed to Clarkson a year later before tying the knot in 2013. They expanded their family and welcomed River Rose and Remington Alexander during their marriage.

Things ended between them when Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, which was finalized two years later.

In June 2023, she revealed during an appearance on Glennon Doyle's podcast "We Can Do Hard Things" that the kids have a wish after their parents suffered from their unhealthy marriage.

"Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later," she added. "My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else...they are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

