Kelly Clarkson's Dating History: 5 Men She Was With — From Justin Guarini to Brandon Blackstock

In 2015, Kelly Clarkson confirmed she had a brief fling with her American Idol runner-up, Justin Guarini, though she clarified it did not happen while they were at the show. The duo eventually worked together in From Justin to Kelly, where fans assumed the romance started.

On the other hand, Guarini commented on the dating buzz in 2012.

"Yeah, there was a rumor, definitely. We've just always been such good friends," he told Yahoo Music. "Um, man, it was weird. She was like my sister on the show, and then you know, we made a movie together. … I'd say, we had a good time. Yeah."

The pair reunited in January when Guarini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.