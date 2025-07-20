Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency 2025: Date, Setlist, Highlights and More
When Did Kelly Clarkson Kick Off Her Las Vegas Residency 2025?
Kelly Clarkson came back "Stronger" for her Las Vegas residency.
On July 11, The Kelly Clarkson Show host officially opened her 2025 residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum after canceling two shows hours before the first was scheduled to begin on July 4. Clarkson revealed her vocal issues led her to postpone the opening night.
"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," she shared on Instagram.
Clarkson also addressed the cancelations when she kicked off the first show on July 11, telling the attendees, "I'm so sorry if some of y'all had last weekend's shows. I'm so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes if we get sick, and that happens."
What Songs Are Included in Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency Setlist?
Throughout the two-hour performance, Clarkson delivered a mix of her hit songs and ballads, including "Beautiful Disaster," "Because of You," "Behind These Hazel Eyes," "Breakaway," "Catch My Breath," "Dance With Me," "Didn't I," "Favorite Kind of High" and "Heartbeat Song."
Other songs like "Heat," "Me," "Mine," "Miss Independent," "My Life Would Suck Without You," "Piece by Piece," "Sober," "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," "Tightrope" and "Walk Away" complete the Las Vegas residency setlist.
Is There an Encore During Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency 2025 Shows?
According to USA Today, Clarkson also performed "Where Have You Been," "Since U Been Gone" and a Kellyoke cover of Dolly Parton's "I'll Always Love You" during the opening night.
She will reportedly sing the same tracks and a rotating cover during the encore at upcoming shows.
When Are the Next Performances of Kelly Clarkson's 2025 Las Vegas Residency Happening?
Clarkson's Las Vegas residency has a total of 18 shows, taking place on July 18, July 19, July 25, July 26, August 1, August 2, August 8, August 9, August 15, August 16, November 7, November 8, November 14 and November 15.
The canceled two shows still have no new dates as of press time.