Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas Residency 2025: Date, Setlist, Highlights and More

Kelly Clarkson came back "Stronger" for her Las Vegas residency.

On July 11, The Kelly Clarkson Show host officially opened her 2025 residency at Caesars Palace's Colosseum after canceling two shows hours before the first was scheduled to begin on July 4. Clarkson revealed her vocal issues led her to postpone the opening night.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," she shared on Instagram.

Clarkson also addressed the cancelations when she kicked off the first show on July 11, telling the attendees, "I'm so sorry if some of y'all had last weekend's shows. I'm so sorry. We can't help our bodies sometimes if we get sick, and that happens."