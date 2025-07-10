'Flaky' Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Unfair Backlash After Canceling Las Vegas Concert: Source
Kelly Clarkson’s unbalanced personal life has spilled into her work life, leading her own employees to drag her for being “flaky.”
After a staffer from The Kelly Clarkson Show slammed the singer to a news outlet in an interview published Tuesday, July 8, an insider came to her defense, saying the backlash Clarkson has received was unfair.
Kelly Clarkson Is 'Doing Her Best to Balance' Her Personal and Work Life
“One of the best things about Kelly is she’s a real person without a huge ego,” the source said. “She’s had a lot going on in her personal life and is doing her best to balance it all.”
The confidant’s kind words for the multi-talented artist come days after Clarkson’s employee said the “whiplash is a lot with her right now.”
“She’s all in on the talk show, then she’s not, then she is again,” the staffer added. “She’s performing in Vegas, now she’s not. It’s her voice. It’s personal issues.”
Kelly Clarkson Is 'Hard to do Business With'
The disgruntled employee noted that Clarkson is “hard to do business with” after she failed to show up for many of her segments on her talk show and added that her constant lack of attendance is “enough to make [anyone] crazy.”
Clarkson’s latest work-related cancelation took place on July 4, when she issued an apology to fans who planned to support her at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Why Did Kelly Clarkson Cancel the First Show of Her Vegas Residency?
In a post shared to Instagram, the artist claimed she had vocal issues that led her to cancel the show. “The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve,” she wrote.
One insider recently suggested the American Idol winner’s emotional distress has snowballed into a greater pain that has affected her overall well-being and performance level, saying, “Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated… Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to… It’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.”
When Is Kelly Clarkson's First Show for Her Las Vegas Residency?
Despite her pullback to perform, Clarkson is finally set to sing at her “Studio Sessions” residency on Friday, July 11. She will be performing at least 18 shows, with the last performance on November 15.