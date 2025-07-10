'Flaky' Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Unfair Backlash After Canceling Las Vegas Concert: Source

Multiple sources have spoken out both for and against Kelly Clarkson after her personal struggles.

Kelly Clarkson ’s unbalanced personal life has spilled into her work life, leading her own employees to drag her for being “flaky.”

A close insider of the singer defended her by saying she is 'doing her best to balance' her personal life with her work life.

“One of the best things about Kelly is she’s a real person without a huge ego,” the source said. “She’s had a lot going on in her personal life and is doing her best to balance it all.”

The confidant’s kind words for the multi-talented artist come days after Clarkson’s employee said the “whiplash is a lot with her right now.”

“She’s all in on the talk show, then she’s not, then she is again,” the staffer added. “She’s performing in Vegas, now she’s not. It’s her voice. It’s personal issues.”