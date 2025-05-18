Kelly Clarkson Sparks Romance Speculation With Rare Love Life Update: 'I'm Not Not Looking!'
In a world where love stories often feel like fairy tales, Kelly Clarkson isn’t yet ready to close the chapter on her romantic journey. Over three years post-divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the iconic American Idol superstar has opened up about her dating life.
During her heartfelt appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends on Tuesday, May 6, the 43-year-old powerhouse was asked about her aspirations for a "unicorn moment" in the world of romance, to which the candid Clarkson replied, "Yeah, I mean, I hope it does!"
"I will say, I'm not not looking and I'm not looking. I’m very busy. You get this as a mom. I've got to focus right now. There's a lot of work," she continued.
Juggling her responsibilities as a mother to River, 10, and Remy, 8, with Blackstock, 48, Clarkson candidly shared how her children's schedules outpace her own. "I'm running from my show to baseball practice and I'm trying to be just there. It's a lot," she admitted. "My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn't get to make everything. They're gonna be fine. You turned out fine.‘"
In a bittersweet twist, the star acknowledged that a new man in her life would undoubtedly have his work cut out. Her little ones aren’t exactly thrilled about the prospect of mom dating again.
In November 2024, she revealed, "They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else.' They're young, it's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."
But Clarkson isn't one to let that cloud her aspirations for love, quipping, "I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too.'"
The singer's journey through love has been anything but easy. After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, which spiraled into a legal labyrinth. Although officially declared single in 2021, it wasn't until March 2022 that the financial strings were finally cut, with Clarkson ordered to pay a hefty $1.3 million and $200,000 monthly in spousal and child support until January 2024.
As the primary custodian of her children, she continues to navigate the choppy waters of motherhood without skipping a beat. In her quest for transparency, Clarkson has vowed to approach her divorce story with honesty. "I think the most important thing I've learned in therapy, especially through this divorce, is ‘Don’t hide everything from your kids,’" she shared in September 2022.