Kelly Clarkson Is Hopeful for 'Unicorn Moment' After Grueling Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about how she’s holding out for her “unicorn moment” three years after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on Today With Jenna and Friends, the multi-platinum artist revealed that while she’s perusing the market for a serious partner, it’s not exactly her priority.
“I will say, I'm not not looking, and I’m not looking. I’m very busy,” Clarkson revealed on Tuesday, May 6. “You get this as a mom. I’ve got to focus right now. There’s a lot of work.”
The “Since U Been Gone” singer, whose divorce was finalized in March 2022, shared she is prioritizing her kids, River, 10, and Remy, 8, rather than finding love — at least for now.
“My kids’ schedule, I feel like, is busier than mine. I’m running from my show to baseball practice, and I’m trying to just be there,” she admitted. “It’s a lot. My mom will tell me, ‘Look, I was a single mom. I didn’t get to make everything. They’re gonna be fine. You turned out fine.’”
While Clarkson continued to open up about wanting to put her kids first, she also expressed excitement about getting more time to herself.
“I am just trying to be there as much for them, and we’re a cute little unit,” she noted. “I am trying to adult more. So, for Mother’s Day weekend, I do have a couple of shows, but my kids aren’t coming. So I do get to be an adult with my band, having drinks and having adult time.”
The topic of Clarkson’s changing lifestyle was prompted by the discussion of her latest music video for her new single, “Where Have You Been,” released on Friday, May 2.
After Rogers told the singer the video was the “s------” one she’s ever made, Clarkson revealed how in the past, people tried to steer her away from form-fitting clothes and seductive looks.
“In all honesty, I’ve had a lot of people always in my career tell me, I mean, be very cruel and say, ‘Oh, you look, you know, s----- if you wear this,’” she shared.
Clarkson continued, “I’ve never been able to just be what I want for that moment, for that song, what that character calls for, because they’re all different characters, right? So this was a very s--- moment. It's a song about that intimate moment where you finally go, ‘Wow, I just found that unicorn situation and I did not know that was on the bingo card for my life.’”