REALITY TV 'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Eviscerates 'Obnoxious' Emily Simpson for Revealing Son's Eating Disorder: 'I Know You Probably Want Him to Be as Big as You!' Source: MEGA; Bravo 'RHOC' alum Kelly Dodd slammed Emily Simpson for revealing her son's eating disorder.

Kelly Dodd couldn't help but weigh in after Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson revealed her 10-year-old son Luke Simpson’s eating disorder. Speaking to a media outlet, Emily confirmed Luke was diagnosed with Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), a mental health disorder in which someone avoids or restricts food intake. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the disorder can cause someone to lose interest in eating, avoid foods that have an unwanted color, texture, taste, or smell, and feel anxious about the consequences of eating, like choking on food or vomiting.

Emily Simpson Details Her Son's Eating Disorder

Source: Bravo Emily Simpson said her son's eating disorder is 'overwhelming.'

“He only eats a few different foods and he's very overwhelmed by texture, color, smells,” Emily explained. “He will only eat white rice. And he has to inspect each piece of rice before he eats it. So it's beyond picky eating. A lot of control issues. It's very overwhelming.” “There were so many times when he would say he was starving… because he was starving,” she added. “But he would refuse to eat. And as a mom, that was so frustrating. I didn't know what to do because on one hand he's crying and telling me he's starving, and on the other hand, he refuses to eat anything that I offer. Every day is challenging.”

Kelly Dodd Criticizes the Eating Disorder

When she teams up with Jenn and Vicki to be the new tres amigas yup pic.twitter.com/sOQNm7nNMJ — alex (@defendjennifer) July 13, 2025 Source: @defendjennifer/X Kelly Dodd said Luke Simpson is 'not gonna starve' in an explosive video clip.

Dodd took to Instagram to share her thoughts about Emily and her son. “I find Emily to be very obnoxious this year,” Dodd said. “Everybody has a name for something. My kid’s not eating. My other kid doesn’t want to learn. They all have these kinds of names… psychological disorder.” Dodd then addressed Luke’s ARFID, insisting Emily’s kid is “gonna eat.” “Your kid’s not gonna starve,” she continued. “Let’s just start there. I know you probably want him to be as big as you. He’s not gonna starve. Give him some Ensure. He’ll be fine. Just like when people are like, ‘Oh, my kid’s not gonna talk. They’re delayed in speech.’ They’re gonna talk. All kids end up talking. If they’re hungry enough, they’ll eat. It’s just so obnoxious.”

Emily Simpson Filmed Her Son's Problems

Source: Bravo In the Season 19 trailer for 'RHOC,' Emily Simpson said her son is 'in crisis.'

In the trailer for Season 19 of RHOC, Emily discussed Luke’s problems, noting he’s “in crisis." Later in the clip, Emily implies Luke’s issues are impacting her marriage, as she tearily confesses, “We’re gonna end up divorced.” In her BravoTV.com bio for the season, it states the reality starlet "takes on one of the biggest challenges of her life when one of her sons is diagnosed with a rare medical condition."

Luke Simpson Is Getting Better

Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram Emily Simpson said Luke is doing 'a lot better now.'