Article continues below advertisement
'It Breaks My Heart': 'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Reveals Son Luke's Health 'Crisis'

Photo of Emily Simpson and her sons
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

'RHOC' star Emily Simpson revealed her son Luke's health 'crisis.'

By:

July 1 2025, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson’s son, Luke Simpson, 10, is battling a major health issue.

“Luke, he’s sad, and it breaks my heart,” Emily tells her husband, Shane Simpson, in the Season 19 RHOC trailer. “I have a son that’s in crisis, and I feel alone in that.”

Article continues below advertisement

'A Rare Medical Condition'

Photo of Emily Simpson and her children
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson's son Luke was diagnosed with 'a rare medical condition.'

Later in the clip, Emily hints Luke’s issues are impacting her marriage, as she tearily confesses, “We’re gonna end up divorced.”

On her BravoTV.com bio for the season, it notes the reality starlet "takes on one of the biggest challenges of her life when one of her sons is diagnosed with a rare medical condition."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'Luke Was Strong'

Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson paid tribute to her sons on their birthday, calling Luke 'strong.'

On February 15, Emily paid tribute to Luke and his twin brother, Keller Simpson, on their birthday, sharing photos on Instagram and promising to love them always.

“Luke was strong and could go home with me…but Keller had to stay in the NICU,” she added, recalling their birth. “Being a boy mom is the best thing that has ever happened to me. There is no love like the love between a mother and her sons. Thank you for being my best friends, my sweet angels and the loves of my life.”

Though she hinted at issues with Shane in the trailer, in March, Emily shared a happy update on her marriage.

MORE ON:
emily simpson

Article continues below advertisement

'Not Getting Divorced'

Photo of Emily and Shane Simpson
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Emily Simpson called a story claiming she was divorcing Shane 'BS.'

“Three reasons I’d never leave my husband: 1. I’d be doing him a favor; and I don’t do favors,” she shared in an Instagram video “2. He’d have a lot more money without me so I need to keep him motivated. 3. His life would be too peaceful and calm. Living with me teaches him how to handle chaos and insanity.”

In August 2024, Emily disputed a story alleging she and Shane were splitting up.

“We’re not getting divorced,” she wrote over a picture of her and Shane that implied they were. “Shane is never getting rid of me. This is clickbait BS!”

Aside from issues with her son, drama between Emily and costar Katie Ginella is expected to explode in the forthcoming season.

Drama With Katie Ginella

Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: Bravo

Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella are expected to have drama on Season 19 of 'RHOC.'

“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” a RHOC insider revealed to OK! in January. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”

During the Season 18 reunion, Katie insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Emily continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.

“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider added, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 premieres July 10 on Bravo.

