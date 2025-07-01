'It Breaks My Heart': 'RHOC' Star Emily Simpson Reveals Son Luke's Health 'Crisis'

On February 15, Emily paid tribute to Luke and his twin brother, Keller Simpson, on their birthday, sharing photos on Instagram and promising to love them always.

“Luke was strong and could go home with me…but Keller had to stay in the NICU,” she added, recalling their birth. “Being a boy mom is the best thing that has ever happened to me. There is no love like the love between a mother and her sons. Thank you for being my best friends, my sweet angels and the loves of my life.”

Though she hinted at issues with Shane in the trailer, in March, Emily shared a happy update on her marriage.