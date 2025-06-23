or
OK Magazine
Kelly Dodd Threatens Ex-Husband Michael in Alleged Leaked Audio: 'I Would F------ Kill You With a Gun'

Composite photo of Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd
Source: @kellydodd/instagram;BRAVO

Kelly Dodd allegedly threatened her ex-husband Michael Dodd in leaked audio.

June 23 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd was caught having a massive fight with her ex-husband Michael Dodd, which recently leaked online.

“You f------ little weasel,” Kelly’s voice is heard saying in a clip that surfaced on Twitter, leading Michael to ask, “What?”

Shocking Threats

Source: @freakandfraud/X

Kelly Dodd allegedly made shocking threats against her ex-husband in leaked audio.

“If I had a f------- gun, I’d f------- kill you,” she shockingly continued. “I’d f------ kick your f------ a-- and get a gun. I’ll f------ kill you, you f------ piece of s---. You told Jolie I’d take her out to dinner and then now you’re not? Who are you? What the f--- is wrong with you? You f------- little weasel p----- f---. I would f------- kill you with a gun. If I had a gun, I’d f------- shoot you. You piece of s---.”

'Our Marriage Is Over'

Photo of Kelly Dodd and Michael Dodd
Source: NBC

Kelly Dodd announced she and Michael Dodd were divorcing in 2017.

Kelly and Michael initially split up in 2012, but they tried to give their relationship another go prior to her first season on RHOC.

In September 2017, told a media outlet, “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.” Kelly noted they had “ups and downs” over the years but at that time, it had been filled with “mostly downs" at the time.

Kelly Dodd

'Two People Can't Get Along'

Photo of Michael Dodd
Source: BRAVO

Kelly Dodd asked for a 'bifurcated divorce' from Michael Dodd in 2017.

“It’s just a case where two people can’t get along,” she continued. “It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter. We aren’t good together. Maybe we’ll [be] better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

At the time, she detailed she planned to ask her attorney for a “bifurcated divorce,” as the case had been sitting since she’d originally filed in 2012.

“I want out of my marriage as soon as possible,” she elaborated. “We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”

'Addicted to Each Other'

Photo of Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal
Source: @kellydodd/instagram

Kelly Dodd got remarried in 2020 to Rick Leventhal.

Prior to announcing their divorce, Kelly discussed their turbulent relationship with another media outlet in July 2017.

“One month I wanna get divorced, then there’s the next month where I wanna stay married, you know?” she said. “It’s always just evolving. It’s always changing. We kind’ve are, like, addicted to each other, you know? I feel like I can’t live without him sometimes, and he feels like he can’t live without me. So, I mean, you know, we’ve always had that kind of relationship.”

Since leaving Michael, Kelly got remarried in 2020 to Rick Leventhal.

To date, neither Kelly nor Michael have commented on the leaked audio.

