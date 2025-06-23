“You f------ little weasel,” Kelly’s voice is heard saying in a clip that surfaced on Twitter, leading Michael to ask, “What?”

“If I had a f------- gun, I’d f------- kill you,” she shockingly continued. “I’d f------ kick your f------ a-- and get a gun. I’ll f------ kill you, you f------ piece of s---. You told Jolie I’d take her out to dinner and then now you’re not? Who are you? What the f--- is wrong with you? You f------- little weasel p----- f---. I would f------- kill you with a gun. If I had a gun, I’d f------- shoot you. You piece of s---.”

In September 2017, told a media outlet , “Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.” Kelly noted they had “ups and downs” over the years but at that time, it had been filled with “mostly downs" at the time.

Kelly and Michael initially split up in 2012 , but they tried to give their relationship another go prior to her first season on RHOC.

“It’s just a case where two people can’t get along,” she continued. “It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter. We aren’t good together. Maybe we’ll [be] better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

At the time, she detailed she planned to ask her attorney for a “bifurcated divorce,” as the case had been sitting since she’d originally filed in 2012.

“I want out of my marriage as soon as possible,” she elaborated. “We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”