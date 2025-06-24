REALITY TV Kelly Dodd Blames AI for Leaked Audio Threatening to Kill Ex-Husband: 'You Can Manipulate Anybody's Voice' Source: @kellydodd/instagram;BRAVO Kelly Dodd blamed AI for leaked audio threatening to kill her ex-husband.

Source: BRAVO Kelly Dodd allegedly said she'd 'shoot' her ex in a recording that surfaced.

The Audio Clip

Wow Kelly dodd is soooo pic.twitter.com/3DYPwb2ffu — bethenny’s waterbed (@freakandfraud) June 23, 2025 Source: @freakandfraud/X Kelly Dodd allegedly made shocking threats against her ex-husband in leaked audio.

As OK! reported, Kelly allegedly called Michael a “f----- little weasel,” before ranting, “If I had a f------- gun, I’d f------- kill you." She added, “I’d f------ kick your f------ a-- and get a gun. I’ll f------ kill you, you f------ piece of s---. You told Jolie I’d take her out to dinner and then now you’re not? Who are you? What the f--- is wrong with you? You f------- little weasel p----- f---. I would f------- kill you with a gun. If I had a gun, I’d f------- shoot you. You piece of s---.”

Source: BRAVO Kelly Dodd called Michael Dodd a 'techie genius.'

'Locked and Loaded'

Kelly took to her social media to address the video, calling Michael a “techie genius.” “You can manipulate anybody’s voice by AI — start there,” she said. “You can put someone’s phone number in a thing and act like it’s their phone number. The guy is a genius.” She pointed at her muscles, implying they were guns, insisting everyone knows she owns them and is joining the Huntington Beach gun club. “I’m locked and loaded,” she continued, “so I don’t understand what their agenda is but to hurt Jolie. Why they hate me so much, coming after me like this. It’s disgusting and it’s horrible for Jolie.”

Source: BRAVO Kelly Dodd told her followers 'AI can manipulate things.'

Don't 'Believe Everything'

In another video from the gym, Kelly again blamed AI. “You can replicate anybody’s voice and if you really want to take somebody down, you can,” she shared. “AI has become very, very dangerous, ‘cause it can manipulate people’s voices and do things. Especially when you have exes that are very jealous and want to hurt you in the worst possible way.” She advised her followers not to “believe everything” they hear as “AI can manipulate things, and they can change things any way they want to.” “Especially if you were married to somebody who is in tech that was a COO of majorly public tech companies,” she elaborated. “You got to be very, very careful with what you believe. AI, baby. People want to take you down. They’ll try very hard. Be careful.”

An Incident Involving Michael Dodd and Jolie Dodd

Source: The Rick & Kelly Show!/YouTube Kelly Dodd addressed wanting to 'beat up' someone who hurt Jolie in August 2024.