'Mama Said,' Kelly Monrow's Dedication To Her Mother Dearest Breaks The iTunes Charts

Country-rock sensation Kelly Monrow breaks the charts with "Mama Said", proof that she is a musical “pro-ess” . Born in Texas, Monrow has lived a turbulent life filled with all sorts of challenges that would leave anyone broken. Near-death experiences, divorce, glass ceilings, you name it! But she persevered through, and much more than that, is now a chart breaking artist. In the background someone always stood by her, and her hit single is a dedication to her number one fan.

Before her career as a country-rock singer, Monrow was known as Kelly Dowdle in the acting world, where she appeared in popular TV shows such as "Billions," "Lucifer," and "American Crime Story." But her passion for the creative arts goes much deeper than just acting. At just 19 years old, Monrow modeled in New York and later went on to study radio, television, and film at the University of Texas at Austin. Her love for the arts shines through in her early independent films and even her appearance in the music video for Lonestar's "You're Like Comin' Home."