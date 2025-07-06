Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged to Sid Wilson During Dad Ozzy's Final Show in England: Watch

Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Sid Wilson at Ozzy Osbourne's final show in England on July 5.

The singer, 40, posted a video of Sid Wilson popping the question via her Instagram page the next day.

The moment happened at her father Ozzy Osbourne 's final show in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, July 5.

The reality starlet, who shares son Sidney with the rocker, 48, casually shared the exciting news on social media.

"Oh and this happened yesterday!" she captioned a video of the event.

In the clip, the Slipknot band member proposed in front of her whole family and the concert crew.