Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged to Sid Wilson During Dad Ozzy's Final Show in England: Watch
The moment happened at her father Ozzy Osbourne's final show in Birmingham, England, on Sunday, July 5.
The singer, 40, posted a video of Sid Wilson popping the question via her Instagram page the next day.
The Big Moment
The reality starlet, who shares son Sidney with the rocker, 48, casually shared the exciting news on social media.
"Oh and this happened yesterday!" she captioned a video of the event.
In the clip, the Slipknot band member proposed in front of her whole family and the concert crew.
Ozzy's Final Show
In the clip, Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne, told the crowd to be quiet, while Jack Osbourne, who was holding his son, was watching the lovebirds.
“Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” Sid began, as the legendary rocker, 76, said, “F--- off, you’re not marrying my daughter."
“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” Sid continued. “So in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”
Of course, people were elated. One person wrote, "OMG OMG OMG !!!!!!!!! Congrats !!!!!! What a few weeks !!! Love you !!! So excited for you guys !! ❤️❤️," while another said, "Oh my god! Oh my god! I’m crying!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 💍 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "😂😂😂 Your father is a f------ legend 🤣🤣🤣 love everything in this Video ❤️❤️❤️."
A fourth exclaimed, "Oh my gosh Kell!!!!!! I’m so happy for you guys!!! 🤍🥲👏🏻."
The two have been together since 2022.
In 2024, Kelly gushed about having her son.
"I don’t remember life before having the baby because everything has changed. I didn’t realize just how powerful the feeling of love was [going to be] when you have the baby. It’s the most … addictive feeling I have ever felt. You realize in that one second, 'You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before.' I don’t think I had purpose. I went from thing to thing to thing, and this level of self-hate and self-doubt that I used to have would just take me out," she told a news outlet.
She added, "I don’t believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it. [When] I was still actively drinking, still actively using … I would’ve been a terrible mother. I wasn’t selfless enough. I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s--- together."