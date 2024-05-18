Mommy and Me! Kelly Osbourne's Cutest Moments With Her Adorable Son Sidney — Photos
Kelly Osbourne's son, Sidney, couldn't be cuter!
The famed daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon, welcomed her 1-year-old son with boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022.
At the time, Kelly and the Slipknot DJ decided to keep Sidney's birth private, however, Sharon had different plans, as she spilled the news on live television before her daughter wanted the world to know.
During the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, Sharon, 71, said she was "so proud" of Kelly, 39, while even giving away her grandson's name.
One day later, Kelly threw subtle shade at her mom, as she released a statement via Instagram that read: "I am not ready to share him with the world. It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."
Kelly has since seemed to move past the slightly tension-filled situation, as she frequently includes her son in adorable content shared to the social media app.
Keep scrolling to relive Kelly's sweetest moments with her son!
Kelly's son is named after his dad and took his last name, too — though the mom-of-one admitted this wasn't her choice.
During a February episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," Kelly confessed to her mom and listeners that she and her musician man got into an explosive fight about Sidney's last name prior to her giving birth in 2022.
"I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight," she revealed. "I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do."
While Kelly "can never ever ever forgive him for that," she feels able to "move on" and luckily, Sid, 47, had a change of heart.
"So right now my son doesn’t have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, he has seen the light," Kelly explained. "We are going to legally change our son’s name to have both of our last names."
Sidney was the cutest baby skunk for Halloween 2023.
If Mommy is happy, Sidney is happy!
Silly faces! Some fans think Sidney looks like his father, but others insist he resembles his granddad, Ozzy, 75.
Why so serious?! Sidney loves copying his mama's facial expressions.
Bring your baby to work day? Sidney made a special appearance with Kelly at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala back in January.
"Oh my god I have died and gone to Dollywood!!!!!!! Here is a little preview of our day with @dollyparton and about 100 dogs. It was literal heaven. It was such an honor to be asked by Dolly to be apart of such a wonderful Gala. Thank you again Miss Dolly we had the absolute best time!!!!" Kelly captioned an Instagram post at the time.