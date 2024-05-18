Mommy and Me! Kelly Osbourne's Cutest Moments With Her Adorable Son Sidney — Photos

The famed daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife, Sharon , welcomed her 1-year-old son with boyfriend Sid Wilson in November 2022.

At the time, Kelly and the Slipknot DJ decided to keep Sidney's birth private, however, Sharon had different plans, as she spilled the news on live television before her daughter wanted the world to know.

During the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, Sharon, 71, said she was "so proud" of Kelly, 39, while even giving away her grandson's name.