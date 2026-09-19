Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Friend Amy Winehouse on Her Birthday 15 Years After Singer's Tragic Death: 'You Are Still Loved'

In a touching tribute, Osbourne shared a photo of the two of them walking arm-in-arm, smiling, with the caption that read, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Amy. There are some people who come into your life and leave footprints on your heart so deep that time could never possibly erase them. You are one of those people.”

The caption continued, “When I think of you, I don’t think of the headlines, the photographs, or the noise. I think of your laugh. Your wicked sense of humour. The little moments nobody else saw. The nights we laughed until our stomachs hurt, your meatballs, the conversations that only best friends could understand, and that extraordinary heart you carried beneath all that brilliance. You were magic, Amy. Beautifully, wildly, imperfectly human and so very loved. Today, I hope wherever you are, you are surrounded by the kind of peace you deserved here. I hope you know that @mittenslap and I are still together, that you are still loved, still missed, still spoken about with laughter and tears, and still carried in the hearts of the people lucky enough to have known you. I miss you in ways words will never quite manage to explain. So today I won’t say goodbye. I’ll simply say what I wish I could have said to you every year: Happy birthday, sweetheart. I love you. I always will. Keep singing somewhere beautiful. Until we meet again. Love, Kelly Bollocks @amywinehouse.”