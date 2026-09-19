Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Friend Amy Winehouse on Her Birthday 15 Years After Singer's Tragic Death: 'You Are Still Loved'
Sept. 19 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne celebrated the life of her late friend, Amy Winehouse, on what would have been her 43rd birthday.
Kelly’s Message to Her Best Friend Amy
In a touching tribute, Osbourne shared a photo of the two of them walking arm-in-arm, smiling, with the caption that read, “Happy birthday, my beautiful Amy. There are some people who come into your life and leave footprints on your heart so deep that time could never possibly erase them. You are one of those people.”
The caption continued, “When I think of you, I don’t think of the headlines, the photographs, or the noise. I think of your laugh. Your wicked sense of humour. The little moments nobody else saw. The nights we laughed until our stomachs hurt, your meatballs, the conversations that only best friends could understand, and that extraordinary heart you carried beneath all that brilliance. You were magic, Amy. Beautifully, wildly, imperfectly human and so very loved. Today, I hope wherever you are, you are surrounded by the kind of peace you deserved here. I hope you know that @mittenslap and I are still together, that you are still loved, still missed, still spoken about with laughter and tears, and still carried in the hearts of the people lucky enough to have known you. I miss you in ways words will never quite manage to explain. So today I won’t say goodbye. I’ll simply say what I wish I could have said to you every year: Happy birthday, sweetheart. I love you. I always will. Keep singing somewhere beautiful. Until we meet again. Love, Kelly Bollocks @amywinehouse.”
The Death of Amy Winehouse
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
15 years after her death, Winehouse is still celebrated and mourned all around the world. The late singer rose to fame in her 20s with her hit single “Rehab,” off her hit-selling album, Back to Black.
Unfortunately, Winehouse’s life was tragically cut short. On July 23, 2011, she was found dead in her Camden, London home at 27 years old.
Her death marked her entry into the infamous “27 Club,” where many celebrities tragically lost their lives at the age of 27, such as Jimi Hendrix, John Morrison and Janis Joplin. Winehouse died of acute alcohol poisoning.
Amy Winehouse’s Legacy Lives On
In a 2021 interview, Winehouse’s best friend, Tyler James, opened up about the singer’s struggle with addiction. “Amy was a girl in her 20s suffering from addiction, and everybody was a part of it. Everybody was watching it," he said.
Since her passing, Winehouse’s story and legacy have been displayed through various documentaries, a biography, a foundation and a biopic.
In 2023, her father, Mitch Winehouse, spoke about his daughter with People. “We always wanted the world to know the real Amy, where she came from and what made her tick," he shared.
He added, “She’d help anybody… Just a wonderful human being who saw the best in everybody.”