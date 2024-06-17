Kelly Osbourne's Weight-Loss Transformation in 10 Clicks

Kelly Osbourne attended the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, flaunting her light purple hair with a shaved side.

"Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me," she told People of her lavender hair. "I'll never be a natural girl. I'll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me 'beige.'"