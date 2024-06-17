Kelly Osbourne's Weight-Loss Transformation in 10 Clicks
2015
Kelly Osbourne attended the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, flaunting her light purple hair with a shaved side.
"Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me," she told People of her lavender hair. "I'll never be a natural girl. I'll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me 'beige.'"
2016
For TrevorLIVE, Osbourne wore a black long-sleeved top paired with a long plaid skirt. She also tied her hair up and let her bangs complete her look.
2017
Osbourne showed off her hair light orange at the 2017 Face Forward gala. She donned an all-black outfit paired with black heels.
2018
During Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party, Osbourne channeled her inner Myrtle Snow from American Horror Story. She turned heads with her massive red hair that complemented her red shades and lips. She also wore sheer gloves to match her all-black dress.
2019
Months before debuting her weight-loss transformation, Kelly attended the Launch of Wheels with DJ Chantel Jeffries in West Hollywood, Calif.
2020
Years after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, Osbourne flaunted her weight-loss transformation.
According to the 39-year-old "More Than Life Itself" singer, the procedure was the best thing she's ever done.
"I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say. I did it, I'm proud of it, they can s--- s---- I did the gastric sleeve," she shared on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever."
2022
While pregnant with her first child with Sid Wilson, Osbourne admitted to regaining 100 pounds and hiding at her parent's place for the entire pregnancy afterward. She revealed she had fears that people might mock her weight gain.
"Long story short, I saw what they did to Jessica Simpson and I thought it was disgusting," she told People. "I was so frightened that would happen to me too that I hid. I just didn't want pictures out there. I didn't want to face it, and have people be like, 'Oh she's a moose!' So I just cut the problem out."
Aside from her pregnancy weight gain, Osbourne also dealt with gestational diabetes.
2023
During her 30th birthday celebration, Osbourne surprised her fans with her thinner physique after giving birth to her son.
January 30, 2024
Osbourne dominated Dolly Parton's Pet Gala taping for CBS Television at NOZ Studios while leaving everyone in awe of her fitter physique.
February 4, 2024
Osbourne maintained her jaw-dropping physique when she posed on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Amid her health milestone, her transformation also led to rumors that she used Ozempic to shed 85 pounds.
She later denied the buzz, saying that she did not take the type 2 diabetes drug, although her mom, Sharon Osbourne, used it.
"The pros outweigh the cons, and if you really do research, the kind of medication and what it can do for you cognitively and what it does for the rest of your body, like I said, it's a miracle drug," Kelly said of the drug during her interview with People.