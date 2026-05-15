ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Earns Applause After Calling Out Hamptons Restaurant for Selling Overpriced Rosé: 'You Are Jacking This Up 2,000 Percent' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa wasn't shy to share her opinion on informing restaurants they're selling overpriced wine. Rebecca Friedman May 15 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa isn’t afraid to question a restaurant's prices — especially in the Hamptons. During the Friday, May15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the longtime talk show star and her husband-turned-co-host, Mark Consuelos, were reacting to a list of social etiquette "rules" when the Riverdale actor read off one his wife firmly disagreed with. "You can ask how much something costs but don’t ask why something costs how much it does," Consuelos recited, as Ripa sat with her arms crossed, clearly having a differing opinion.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa called out a Hamptons restaurant for 'jacking up' the price of wine.

"No, I’ve done that," Ripa bluntly admitted. "I did that at a restaurant —" she continued, though Consuelos knew immediately where her story was headed, adding, "In the Hamptons?" “In the Hamptons,” Ripa confirmed before recalling the bold dining moment.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'You are jacking this up 2,000 percent,' Kelly Ripa declared.

"When somebody ordered a bottle of rosé and I happened to know how much the bottle of rosé cost, I was like, I just wanted them to know," she explained, earning applause from Live's studio audience. "I was like, 'I feel like you need to know that you are jacking this up 2,000 percent. Ripa continued, "'This is an $8 bottle of rosé. You know it and I know it and yet here we are.'" After concluding her candid confession, the Hope & Faith actress was met with even further cheers from the crowd as Consuelos cracked up beside her.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark 'This is an $8 bottle of rosé,' Kelly Ripa informed a Hamptons waiter.

Ripa and Consuelos are no strangers to the Hamptons, as the married couple of more than 30 years owns their own lavish property in the area estimated at $5.2 million. While glimpses of inside the 5,575 square-foot mansion are rare, Ripa has occasionally showed off photos of her husband relaxing in the home's pool and sweet snaps of their family's summers by the shore.

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos own an estimated $5.2 million property in the Hamptons.