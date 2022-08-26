A Bit Much? Lisa Rinna Fawns Over Shirtless Mark Consuelos As She Celebrates 25 Years With Harry Hamlin
Lisa Rinna has a huge crush on Mark Consuelos and she's not afraid to show it!The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her infatuation with the handsome hunk known in the comments section of his wife Kelly Ripa's Instagram, thanking the television host for the thirst trap of the shirtless actor.
"A thirsty reminder to watch an all new #GenerationGap tonight at 9/8c on ABC😎🤩 (objects may be thirstier than they appear 💦)," the Live with Kelly and Ryan cohost captioned the Thursday, August 25, sultry snap of her hunky husband.
"Thank you Kelly 🔥," the Rinna Beauty founder commented under the photo. However, this is not the first time Rinna has applauded the Riverdale actor over his good looks.
After Ripa shared a sweet photo of Consuelos for the fourth of July holiday, the Bravo star was quick to chime in, "Thank you for this It’s a public service announcement for hotness🔥."
Despite loving to look at the former soap actor, Rinna recently celebrated 25 years with husband Harry Hamlin. On Thursday, the controversial reality star shared a vintage picture on Instagram of herself and the actor smooching on their wedding day alongside the caption, "#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero."
Rinna and Hamlin, who share daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, have been through quite a rocky year together after the Melrose Place star lost her beloved mother, Lois Rinna, in November.
"Well, you know, it's a tough moment. Lois was so great and we loved her so much. I loved her like my own mother," the Mad Men actor recalled of his late mother-in-law. "She was dancing just two weeks before she passed."
"I think she was younger than I am now," Hamlin stated at the time. "And from the moment I met her, I kind of wished she had been my mom."
Rinna has been extremely open about how difficult loosing her mother has been for her. “Nobody tells you how to do this, there’s not a handbook, there’s never a way to be ready to let go,” Rinna said in a social media post.