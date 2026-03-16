ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Asks Anna Wintour If She Approves of Her Outfit While Backstage at 2026 Oscars: 'This Is a Terrifying Question' Source: MEGA Kelly received approval from one of fashion's toughest critics at the 98th annual Academy Awards. Rebecca Friedman March 16 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa needed the queen of fashion's approval during Hollywood's biggest night. While backstage at the 2026 Oscars, Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, greeted several stars — including Anna Wintour, who the Hope & Faith actress hesitantly asked to share her thoughts on the Live With Kelly and Mark co-hosts' outfits. "Last night all the big stars and big winners stepped off that Oscars stage. We were right there, the first people they see, we were there to greet them. It was a night of laughs, it was a night of tears, celebrations, take a look," Ripa said during Live's "After the Oscars" show before rolling a segment highlighting the couple's behind-the-scenes footage from the 98th annual Academy Awards.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Anna Wintour told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos they 'looked fantastic' at the 2026 Oscars.

Wintour was among those to chat with Ripa and Consuelos after she presented the award for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup & Hairstyling alongside The Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway in a hilarious meta moment. "I need to know, and this is a terrifying question for us, What are your thoughts on our looks?" Ripa asked. Wintour, a pioneer in the fashion industry the world knows today, gave Ripa her approval, declaring, "You look fantastic."

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Anna Wintour Approved of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Oscars Outfits

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Anna Wintour presented alongside Anne Hathaway at the 2026 Oscars.

"We do?" Ripa replied, seemingly needing confirmation, as Wintour promised, "Yes." Consuelos, however, made sure Wintour's mind didn't change after she saw his questionable choice in footwear: sneakers. "They look comfortable," the former Vogue editor-in-chief admitted, seemingly still approving of Ripa and Consuelos' awards show ensembles.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Anna Wintour told Mark Consuelos that his sneakers looked 'comfortable.'

Wintour wasn't the only one to mingle with Ripa and Consuelos backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, March 15. Elsewhere in the segment, the longtime lovers were greeted by the 2026 Oscars host, Conan O'Brien. "The man of the night!" Ripa exclaimed as the comedian made his way toward the talk show co-hosts.

Kelly Ripa Calls Husband Mark Consuelos Her 'Type'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa told Conan O'Brien he wasn't her 'type' while pointing to her husband Mark Consuelos' features.